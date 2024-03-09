Romeoville police push for traffic safety for St. Patrick’s Day

Romeoville — The Romeoville Police Department and Illinois State Police have issued a reminder to drive safely during upcoming St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

“Because St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, we anticipate that alcohol consumption will increase both that day and throughout the weekend,” Sgt. Brian McClellan said in a news release from the department. “We ask everyone to celebrate responsibly, starting with a plan for a sober ride home before you leave the house.”

According to the Romeoville Police Department, St. Patrick’s Day can be one of the most dangerous holidays on American roads because of the amount of alcohol consumed at parties, themed bar events and parades. Between 2017 and 2021, 272 people were killed in drunken-driving crashes over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The Illinois Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will be funding extra patrols by Romeoville police and Illinois State Police during the course of the St. Patrick’s Day weekend March 16 and 17 to look out for alcohol- and cannabis-impaired drivers, as well as seat belt enforcement, speeding, distracted driving and all other traffic violations.

“Whether you’re attending a party, hosting friends or going out to a bar, keep safety at the forefront of your day and night,” the department said in the release. “When it’s time to leave, make sure your designated driver is sober. Remember that walking impaired can also be dangerous, so designate a sober friend to walk home with you. Designated drivers, be alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs.”

The police also recommend several additional safety tips to avoid impaired driving after heavily imbibing seasonal green cocktails and beer. When going out, either designate a sober driver or make a plan to use public transit or ride-share services to get home, according to the release.

If your designated driver or another friend plans to drive home under the influence, take their keys away and make an alternate plan to get them home safely.

Buckle your seat belt when driving or riding home, and report any obviously impaired drivers you see on the road to law enforcement, according to the release.

The St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by IDOT.