Free ‘Take Time for You’ event in New Lenox on Saturday

Pictured are runners from the Will-Grundy chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) 2021 BeActive 5K Walk/Run at Dellwood Park in Lockport. NAMI Will-Grundy will host a will host a free self-care event on Saturday at Trinity Services in New Lenox. The event will feature information and activities to foster self-care. (Photo courtesy of NAMI Will-Grundy)

The Will-Grundy chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a free self-care event Saturday.

The “Take Time for You” event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at Trinity Services, 301 Veterans Parkway, New Lenox.

Cheryl Habeeb, assistant director of NAMI Will-Grundy, said the event will feature self-care information and activities. She said NAMI Will-Grundy tries to offer this event on a quarterly basis.

The “Take Time for You” event is open to any adult in the community, Habeeb said.

Activities include hand and shoulder massages, chair yoga and cookie decorating, Habeeb said. Speakers will help attendees prioritize their time to ensure they take time for self-care, Habeeb said.

“We have a couple of speakers who will talk about what our values our and if that is how we spend our time and our resources, or do we need to make adjustments in our life,” Habeeb said. “One way of self-care is to make sure we’re not getting distracted by all these other things that are not as important to us. If we say, ‘our family and our career are our top two priorities,’ is that how we our spending out time?”

For information about NAMI Will-Grundy, visit namiwillgrundy.org.