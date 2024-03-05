Registration open for Plainfield Citizens Police and Fire Academy

The village of Plainfield and the Plainfield Fire Protection District are holding a free Plainfield Citizen’s Police & Fire Academy. Personnel from the Plainfield police, fire and ambulance departments will teach the classes. Registration is required. (Eric Ginnard)

Individuals “living in and around” the village of Plainfield and the Plainfield Fire Protection District are invited to attend the Plainfield Citizens Police and Fire Academy, according to a news release from the Plainfield Police Department.

The Plainfield Citizens Police and Fire Academy is free and will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. across 12 consecutive Tuesdays from April 2 until June 18 at various Plainfield locations, according to the release.

Classes will consist of lectures and hands-on instruction, according to the release. Topics may range from emergency response to crime scene processing to firefighters rescue from vehicles after a crash.

Personnel from the Plainfield police, fire and ambulance departments will teach the classes, according to the release.

Only 25 spots are available for the academy. Registration ends by 5 p.m. March 26.

Applications are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Plainfield Police Department, 14300 Coil Plus Drive, Plainfield, or online at plainfieldil.gov.

For information or for registration instructions, call officer Brett Keag of the Plainfield Police Department at 815-267-7231.