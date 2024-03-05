Joliet West journalism student freehands tiger mural

Justin Matlow, 15 and a sophomore at Joliet West High School, is freehandedly creating a tiger mural in English/journalism Jenn Galloy's classroom to serve as a backdrop for her students' regular Tiger News broadcast. (Photo provided by Jenn Galloy)

A Joliet West High School sophomore is getting “roars” of approval for his tiger mural, which he is creating freehand in a journalism classroom.

Justin Matlow, 15, transfered to Jenn Galloy’s multimedia journalism and writing course at the beginning of the second semester of the yearlong class when a different elective was not working out for him, Galloy said.

Still, Galloy said Matlow, who’s very quiet, struggled to catch up with the instruction he missed first semester while completing current assignments — and he shared that frustration with her.

In the meantime, Galloy said she learned Matlow also loved art. She said he showed her some of his work, which was impressive and well done. So one day, Galloy showed Matlow a long blank wall where Joliet West filmed its Tiger News each day and asked how they could fill it.

Matlow suggested the tiger mural he’s fashioning — the tiger is Joliet West’s mascot — and asked for permission to bring it to life.

“I said, ‘Go for it, by all means,’” Galloy said.

Matlow said he started creating artwork when he was 5, and especially loves Renaissance-style art and making realistic art. He had no trouble designing an authentic-looking tiger on the wall. Matlow previously sketched tigers for teachers at Joliet West, he said.

“I wanted to be known for making art,” Matlow said.

Even so, Matlow said he’s not pursuing any art-related careers.

“It’s just something I like to do,” he said.

Matlow estimated the mural, which is not yet complete, to be 12-foot by 12-foot. He started with using markers and ink brushes with water and is now also using acrylic paint for its fast-drying properties.

But, Matlow also paints in oils for other projects.

“It gives a better effect,” Matlow said. “And if you need to change something while it’s still wet, you can still change something.”

Matlow was reluctant for others to view the unfinished tiger, concerned they might pre-judge the piece before seeing the full effect. He’s since changed his mind, especially after Galloy showed Matlow the attention his work was receiving on social media.

“Now I’m letting them see the process,” Matlow said.

Galloy said she’s really proud of Matlow for “coming out of his shell” and sharing his talents with the entire school.

“It’s just been a breath of fresh air,” Galloy said. “I just hope other students can continue to share their own strengths and abilities in the classroom. But whether we remain in this room or not down the road, his piece is here to stay. He’s creating quite a legacy for himself.”

Matlow echoed Galloy’s sentiments with a small piece of encouragement for other students.

“Don’t be afraid to take chances,” Matlow said.