Pets of the Week: March 4, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Casper is a 3-year-old terrier mix that was rescued from a local animal control, where he was at risk of euthanasia. He is extremely affectionate and very gentle. He loves going for quiet walks and curling up on the couch near people. He may do well with other dogs with a slow introduction. Casper is heartworm-positive and needs a quiet and calm space while undergoing heartworm treatment. To meet Casper, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Sour Patch Kid is a-4-year-old tabby that was found as a stray and came to NAWS terrified. Thanks to the patience and persistence of NAWS staff and volunteers, Sour Patch Kid now desires love and attention. Sour Patch Kid loves head and full body pets. She enjoys treats and catnip toys but is a fairly calm girl. To meet Sour Patch Kid, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Libby is a border collie mix who came to the humane society from Kentucky. She is sweet and gentle but will need a patient adopter to gain her trust and get her adjusted to her new life. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Millie is a sweet domestic shorthair kitten who came from local animal control. She loves to be pet but does not enjoy being held or picked up. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Nova is a spunky 1-year-old Australian cattle dog that loves people and wants to play, play, play. Nova needs an active family to take her on lots of walks and runs through the neighborhood. To meet Nova, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Irina is a 5-year-old tortie that is quiet and keeps to herself. She’s very independent and usually will keep herself occupied, but she doesn’t mind being someone’s little shadow. To meet Irina, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.