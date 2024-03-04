Gallery Seven in Lockport to host Open Lens XIV

Gallery Seven in Lockport is inviting all photographers of any age and experience to submit to its annual juried exhibition. Open Lens XIV will be on display from June 1 to July 7. (Photo provided by Donna Nevels)

A Lockport art gallery is inviting all photographers of any age to submit to its annual exhibition.

Open Lens XIV is the annual juried fine art photography exhibition hosted by Gallery Seven, an art gallery operated by volunteer artists to showcase “world-class art exhibited locally,” according to a news release from Gallery Seven.

“Weekend photographers or professionals, youngsters or seniors, digital or film, color or black-and-white – all are invited to enter,” according to the release. “So sort through your thumbnails, slides or negatives; choose your best images; and format those jpgs.”

The show will be on display from June 1 to July 7 at Gallery Seven, located in the historic Gaylord Building, 200 W. 8th St. in Lockport. Regular business hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from noon to 3 p.m. Sundays.

The call for entries begins April 1 and runs through April 30, according to the release. Enter up to five original images for a nonrefundable fee of $35.

Open Lens XIV will be juried and judged by the artist partners of Gallery Seven, according to the release. Cash prizes will be awarded for best in show, first place, second place, third place and three honorable mentions, according to the release.

Gallery Seven will celebrate “the completion of 17 years of bringing exciting artwork to the southwestern suburbs” when Open Lens XIV opens June 1.

All art exhibited at Gallery Seven is for sale, according to the release. Admission to the gallery is always free and open to the public.

To access the prospectus, entry form and additional information, visit galleryseven.net or stop by the gallery and pick up a paper copy.