Ex-lawyer for Drew Peterson claims he did not violate gag order

In this 2012 file photo, Joel Brodsky (left) and Steven Greenberg, attorneys for former Bolingbrook police Sgt. Drew Peterson, confer outside the Will County Courthouse in Joliet. (AP)

A past attorney for former Bolingbrook police Sgt. Drew Peterson has filed a motion claiming he did not violate a gag order imposed on him in 2022.

The motion filed on Monday by Joel Brodsky. The motion was in response to a petition that alleged he violated retired Will County Judge Ed Burmila’s gag order when he appeared last week on a NewsNation program about the Peterson case.

Brodsky gave an interview with Ashleigh Banfield of NewsNation while his former client has been pursuing his bid to overturn his 2012 conviction of the murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio, 40.

The petition filed last Friday asks a judge to find Brodsky an indirect contempt of court. That offense concerns violations of a court order outside the immediate presence of a judge, according to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute.

The petition was signed by prosecutors and Peterson’s attorneys. It is set for a hearing on Wednesday.

Brodsky’s motion to dismiss the petition argued attorney-client privilege is “narrow.”

“It only covers communications between an attorney and client made in confidence for the purpose of obtaining legal advice and nothing more,” Brodsky’s motion said.

Brodsky further argued the petition for indirect contempt of court does not allege he violated attorney-client privilege. Because of that, Brodsky contended the petition should be dismissed for failing to “state an offense, on its face.”

His motion said a decision from the 3rd District Appellate Court regarding Burmila’s gag order said he was prohibited from violating attorney-client privilege “and no more.”

“I am sure that I do not have to argue that it is the appellate court’s construction of what is prohibited by the gag order that prevails,” Brodsky’s motion said.

Drew Peterson, a former Bolingbrook police officer, was back in a Will County courtroom on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Peterson made his first court appearance since filing a petition seeking to overturn his 2012 conviction for the murder of his third wife Kathleen Savio in 2004. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Brodsky contended gag orders are considered “presumptively unconstitutional” based on a ruling in a federal case against former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Last year, a federal appeals court largely upheld a gag order on Trump in his 2020 election interference case but narrowed the restrictions on his speech to allow him to criticize the special counsel who brought the case, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Brodsky’s motion criticized Peterson’s attorneys and prosecutors. The motion said the court record shows “agreed continuance after agreed continuance and lawyers who do not know what they are doing.”

“It is truly amazing that the public defender somehow has the chutzpah to try to charge me with contempt,” Brodsky’s motion said.

Brodsky’s motion claimed Peterson’s attorneys “should be charged with criminal negligence” and prosecutors should be charged with “neglect of duty.”

Brodsky’s motion concluded by saying “enough is enough.”

“I am intelligent enough to know where the line is. The appellate court has made that line clear and I have not crossed,” Brodsky’s motion said.