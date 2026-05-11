Bourbonnais officials looking into future land use in the village

Approximately 18 acres of the former Bon Vivant Country Club have been annexed into the village of Bourbonnais as of the April 6 board meeting. The annexation follows a zoning variance to general commercial for a banquet center and restaurant granted in September 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Bourbonnais officials are taking time to look into the future growth of the village.

The Bourbonnais Parkway and the Exit 318 interchange on Interstate 57 opened future growth in the northern and western part of Bourbonnais.

“We can’t go south. We can’t go east,” Bourbonnais Administrator Mike Van Mill said last week.

The recent annexation of the Bon Vivant Clubhouse into the village gives officials a starting point in the process.

The former Bon Vivant site was purchased by Travis Meils, owner of Alpha Elite Ventures, LLC.

About 18 acres were annexed into the village during the April 6 meeting. According to village documents, Alpha Elite Ventures will host weddings and other large gatherings.

At its March 2 meeting, the board approved a resolution allowing Teska Associates, of Evanston, to prepare a subarea land use plan for Career Center Road. The contract is for $23,500 and should be completed by June.

“As we discussed, this area is well positioned to see growth and development for several land uses, and a plan for the area will position the village for that growth to advance its economic development and community character goals,” Teska officials said in their proposal.

The study includes looking at the area, talking to local stakeholders and the public. Subarea land use details plans for a smaller geographic area within a community. That area could include neighborhoods, corridors, downtowns, or other types of special districts that show cohesive characteristics. Subarea plans include a greater level of detail than a comprehensive plan, but deal with many of the same topics.

“There’s quite a bit of land that is now in the village’s jurisdiction for growth and development that wasn’t at play in 2013 when the most recent comprehensive plan was developed,” Van Mill said.

The area around Bourbonnais Parkway is zoned for commercial and industrial use. There is also residential area west of North Convent Street. The addition of Burns Road allows access to Career Center Road.

“Given everything that’s going on, there’s infrastructure up there that provides opportunity for growth,” Van Mill said.

“Now, is it residential? Is it nonresidential? I think we want to take the opportunity to look at that and decide what the village is going to look like 30 or 50 years from now.”