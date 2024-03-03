Troy Township to host Mobile DMV and ICash event

Troy Township will host the Illinois Secretary of State Mobile DMV and ICash in April at the Troy Township Community Center. (Denise Unland)

Troy Township will host an Illinois Secretary of State Mobile DMV and ICash event in April.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 2 at the Troy Township Community Center, 25448 Seil Road in Shorewood, according to a news release from Troy Township.

Attendees can see if they have unclaimed property by visiting the Illinois Treasurer Michael W. Frerichs ICash unit, according to the release. The state treasurer is holding $2.5 billion in unclaimed funds for Illinois residents.

No appointment is necessary for the ICash booth, according to the release. You also can visit icash.illinoistreasurer.gov.

However, appointments are required for all DMV services at this event, according to the release. Call 815-744-1968.

Illinois residents can access the following DMV services at this event: renewing driver’s licenses or obtaining Real IDs, duplicate and corrected licenses, Illinois identification cards, and vehicle registration stickers.

For required forms/acceptable documents of identification for Real IDs, visit realid.ilsos.gov.

Organ and tissue donor or voter registration is available with a license or ID application, according to the release.

For information about Troy Township, visit troytownship.com or call Supervisor Joseph D. Baltz’s office at 815-744-1968.