New Lenox psychologist modernizes Aesop fable in new book

A New Lenox psychologist recently authored a modern take on an Aesop fable.

On Feb. 21, Trinity Services and High Tide Press hosted a book signing for clinical psychologist Mike Mecozzi at the ROXY in Lockport.

Mecozzi, author of “The Tortoise and the Hare Retold – Learning to Run and Win the Races that Matter,” previously served as director of Trinity Services’ behavioral health department, according to the High Tide Press website.

“I wanted this book to be an innovative blend of storytelling and life lessons that offers a roadmap to success, happiness and personal growth,” Mecozzi said in a news release from Trinity Services. “I also wanted it to be a quick read.”

Mecozzi’s story is based on the original fable of the race between the tortoise and the hare – with a notable exception.

According to the release, “after losing the race to the tortoise, the hare, realizing it isn’t just about running fast, swallows his pride and asks the tortoise for advice about how he might find the broader, deeper success the tortoise appears to have mastered. The tortoise shares his wisdom, becoming a mentor and coach for the hare.”

Mecozzi plans to write more stories about “winning in life,” according to the release. He’s also developing a workbook to accompany “The Tortoise and the Hare Retold – Learning to Run and Win the Races that Matter.”

“Life today is complicated,” Mecozzi said in the release. “We need to take the time to reassess our personal values and to discover what winning actually means, which is the centerpiece of this book.”

Mecozzi and his wife, Dr. Aimee Echevarria, are founders of Hope with ME, a private psychology practice in New Lenox.

New Lenox clinical psychologist Mike Mecozzi is the author of “The Tortoise and the Hare Retold – Learning to Run and Win the Races that Matter." Trinity Services and High Tide Press hosted a book signing for Mecozzi on Feb. 21 at the ROXY in Lockport. Mecozzi is pictured with his family. Mecozzi is holding son Michael and his wife Aimee Echevarria is holding daughter Alivia. (Photo provided by Trinity Services)

The Trinity Foundation board of directors established High Tide Press Publishing in 1995, according to the High Tide Press website.

High Tide Press publishes “books, training materials, interactive learning materials and other digital media products for professionals and administrators in human services, health care, nonprofit management, government agencies and the community,” along with “other carefully chosen titles and media products,” according to the website.

All proceeds benefit individuals served by Trinity Services.

For information, visit trinityservices.org and hightidepress.org.