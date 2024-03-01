Lockport plans to replace 8th Street footbridge near Gaylord building

Looking north from the 8th Street Gaylord Building pedestrian bridge over the old I&M Canal in downtown Lockport. (Provided by city of Lockport)

Lockport — The city of Lockport has begun the process of replacing the Eighth Street pedestrian bridge, which has been facing issues since 2014.

City Administrator Ben Benson said the bridge was stabilized and repaired in 2009, and in 2015, the weight limits on the bridge were adjusted to prohibit any cars or golf carts from crossing it, thus limiting crossings to pedestrians and bicycles.

“It’s been an ongoing issue for many years,” Benson said. “Instead of shoring it up, it’s best to replace it this time.”

Photos of the footbridge, which crosses the Illinois & Michigan Canal near the downtown Gaylord building, were shown to the city council on Jan. 17, illustrating severe corrosion of metal support beams beneath the bridge and erosion of the canal banks near the abutments of the bridge.

The photos were part of the presentation requesting city approval of a contract with V3 for engineering and design services for a replacement bridge.

Although the bridge is in need of replacing, the report submitted to the City Council noted that repair work done to the planking in recent years has made it “still able to function” until it is replaced, and its lifespan is limited.

The contract was approved by the council at a cost of $128,240.

This photo looks upstream of the old Illinois & Michigan Canal from the Eighth Street Gaylord building pedestrian bridge in downtown Lockport. (Provided by city of Lockport)

Although Lockport needs to pay for the cost of engineering and design, the city will receive grant funding from the state of Illinois to pay for the majority of the construction costs.

Benson said the final construction cost is estimated to be about $500,000.

Lockport announced in December that it received a $200,000 grant from Illinois’ $3.7 million Rails and Trails program to help fund the reconstruction.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity also has earmarked an additional $250,000 for the project for 2025. The city of Lockport will make up any difference remaining in the project’s budget, which Benson said is expected to be less than $100,000.

Engineering on the reconstruction now is underway, and it is expected to take about a year.

Benson said actual construction on the bridge likely will begin in spring 2025 and will take a month or two to be completed. During that time, pedestrians and cyclists will be asked to use the sidewalk on the Ninth Street bridge or other pedestrian crossings to get over the canal.

The bridge also is a popular destination for people to take wedding and prom photos.