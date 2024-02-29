Meet the 2023-24 Herald-News All-Area Boys Wrestling Team

After another winter when our area was well represented at the IHSA State Finals, here is the 2023-24 Herald-News All-Area Boys Wrestling Team.
First Team
Landin Benson, Coal City: Benson, a junior, won the Class 1A 165-pound state championship with a 3-1 win over Tremont’s Bowden Delaney. Benson finished the season with record of 30-2 and helped the Coalers to a second-place finish in the Class 1A Dual Team finals.
Luke Foster, Joliet Catholic Academy: Foster, a freshman, qualified for the Class 3A individual state tournament at 106 pounds and finished with a record of 37-15. He also helped the Hilltoppers advance to the Class 3A dual team quarterfinals.
Maddox Garbis, Plainfield North: Garbis, a junior, finished his season with a 44-5 record and took fourth in Class 3A at 113. He also eclipsed the 100-win plateau for his career this season.
Mason Gougis, Romeoville: Gougis, a senior, went 26-9 on the season and won the 175-pound championship at the Class 3A Joliet Central Regional.
Luke Hamiti, Joliet Catholic Academy: Hamiti, a sophomore, finished fifth in Class 3A at 157 pounds. He finished the season with a record of 35-19 and helped the Hilltoppers advance to the Class 3A dual team quarterfinals in their first season in the largest class.
Jason Hampton, Joliet Catholic Academy: Hampton, a sophomore, placed second in Class 3A at 120, finishing his season with a record of 33-16. He also helped JCA reach the Class 3A dual team quarterfinals.
Dillan Johnson, Joliet Catholic Academy: Johnson, a senior, won his fourth state championship at 285 pounds. He finished his season with a 41-1 record and was 143-1 during his career. In the postseason, all 10 of his matches ended by pin in the first round. He is the Herald-News Wrestler of the Year for the third straight year.
Chris Peura, Seneca: Peura, a senior, finished fourth in Class 1A at 215. He finished his season with a record of 47-6 and is one of only three Seneca wrestlers to win two state medals.
Nico Ronchetti, Joliet Catholic Academy: Ronchetti placed sixth in Class 3A at 190 and finished his season with a record of 34-12.
Cale Stonitsch, Minooka: Stonitsch, a senior, advanced to the Class 3A state tournament at 132 after winning the title at the Joliet Central Regional. He finished the season with a record of 38-8.
Justin Wardlow, Lockport: Wardlow, a sophomore, finished second in Class 3A at 138 after being the runner-up at 120 last season. He finished his season with a 42-7 record.
Carson Weber, Joliet West: Weber, a junior, finished third in Class 3A at 144, the highest finish for a Tigers wrestler since 1991-92. He ended the season with a record of 42-2.
Brant Widlowski, Coal City: Widlowski, a senior, finished fifth in Class 1A at 150. He set the school record for pins in a season with 41 and finished the year with a record of 47-5.
Brody Widlowski, Coal City: Widlowski, a sophomore, finished second in Class 1A at 126 after finishing fourth at 113 last season. He concluded the season with a 26-4 record.
HONORABLE MENTION
Owen Peterson, Coal City; Raiden Terry, Seneca; Cooper Morris, Coal City; Blake Anderson, Peotone; Culan Lindemuth, Coal City; Landon Dooley, Wilmington; Oakley Rivera, Wilmington; Noah Houston, Coal City; Dylan Crouch, Dwight; Mason Garner, Coal City; Micah Spinazzola, Peotone; Brock Finch, Coal City; Nate Othon, Seneca; Gunner Varland, Seneca; Parker Adams, Wilmington; Ian Kreske, Peotone; Cade Poyner, Coal City; Logan Van Duyne, Wilmington; Dominic Alaimo, Reed-Custer; Owen Sater, Morris; Tommy Banas, Providence Catholic; Julian Villianatos, Lemont; Coey Zator, Lemont; Justus Snapp, Providence Catholic; Carter Mikolajczak, Lemont; Noah O’Connor, Lemont; Geno Papes, Providence Catholic; Michael O’Connor, Providence Catholic; Alex Pasquale, Lemont; Mike Sisk, Providence Catholic; Max Cumbee, Joliet Catholic Academy; Shane Stream, Lincoln-Way West; Brian Farley, Romeoville; Aiden Villar, Plainfield East; Coehn Weber, Joliet West; Kaidge Robinson, Lincoln-Way East; Adante Washington, Joliet Catholic Academy; Damien Flores, Joliet Catholic Academy; Liam Zimmerman, Lockport; Tyson Zvonar, Lincoln-Way East; Elias Gonzalez, Joliet Catholic Academy; Luke Siwinski, Lincoln-Way West; Connor Cumbee, Joliet Catholic Academy; Jase Salin, Lincoln-Way West; Domanic Abeja, Lincoln-Way East; Rory Moran, Lincoln-Way East; Max Corral, Joliet Catholic Academy; Durango Valles, Lockport; Leonardo Tovar, Plainfield North; Matt Janiak, Plainfield South; Charles Walker, Joliet Central; Nick Kavooras, Lincoln-Way West; Wyatt Schmitt, Joliet West.