Meet the 2023-24 Herald-News All-Area Boys Wrestling Team

Plainfield North's Maddox Garbis competes with Oswego's Jonathan Theodor in regionals this past season. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

After another winter when our area was well represented at the IHSA State Finals, here is the 2023-24 Herald-News All-Area Boys Wrestling Team.

First Team

Coal City’s Landin Benson (Alex T. Paschal)

Landin Benson, Coal City: Benson, a junior, won the Class 1A 165-pound state championship with a 3-1 win over Tremont’s Bowden Delaney. Benson finished the season with record of 30-2 and helped the Coalers to a second-place finish in the Class 1A Dual Team finals.

Joliet Catholic Academy’s Luke Foster. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Luke Foster, Joliet Catholic Academy: Foster, a freshman, qualified for the Class 3A individual state tournament at 106 pounds and finished with a record of 37-15. He also helped the Hilltoppers advance to the Class 3A dual team quarterfinals.

Plainfield North’s Maddox Garbis (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Maddox Garbis, Plainfield North: Garbis, a junior, finished his season with a 44-5 record and took fourth in Class 3A at 113. He also eclipsed the 100-win plateau for his career this season.

Romeoville’s Mason Gougis. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Mason Gougis, Romeoville: Gougis, a senior, went 26-9 on the season and won the 175-pound championship at the Class 3A Joliet Central Regional.

Joliet Catholic Academy’s Luke Hamiti. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Luke Hamiti, Joliet Catholic Academy: Hamiti, a sophomore, finished fifth in Class 3A at 157 pounds. He finished the season with a record of 35-19 and helped the Hilltoppers advance to the Class 3A dual team quarterfinals in their first season in the largest class.

Joliet Catholic Academy’s Jason Hampton. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Jason Hampton, Joliet Catholic Academy: Hampton, a sophomore, placed second in Class 3A at 120, finishing his season with a record of 33-16. He also helped JCA reach the Class 3A dual team quarterfinals.

Joliet Catholic Academy’s Dillan Johnson. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Dillan Johnson, Joliet Catholic Academy: Johnson, a senior, won his fourth state championship at 285 pounds. He finished his season with a 41-1 record and was 143-1 during his career. In the postseason, all 10 of his matches ended by pin in the first round. He is the Herald-News Wrestler of the Year for the third straight year.

Seneca's Chris Peura (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Chris Peura, Seneca: Peura, a senior, finished fourth in Class 1A at 215. He finished his season with a record of 47-6 and is one of only three Seneca wrestlers to win two state medals.

Joliet Catholic Academy’s Nico Ronchetti (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Nico Ronchetti, Joliet Catholic Academy: Ronchetti placed sixth in Class 3A at 190 and finished his season with a record of 34-12.

Minooka’s Cale Stonitsch (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Cale Stonitsch, Minooka: Stonitsch, a senior, advanced to the Class 3A state tournament at 132 after winning the title at the Joliet Central Regional. He finished the season with a record of 38-8.

Lockport's Justin Wardlow (Muddy River Sports/David Adam)

Justin Wardlow, Lockport: Wardlow, a sophomore, finished second in Class 3A at 138 after being the runner-up at 120 last season. He finished his season with a 42-7 record.

Joliet West’s Carson Weber (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Carson Weber, Joliet West: Weber, a junior, finished third in Class 3A at 144, the highest finish for a Tigers wrestler since 1991-92. He ended the season with a record of 42-2.

Coal City’s Brant Widlowski (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Brant Widlowski, Coal City: Widlowski, a senior, finished fifth in Class 1A at 150. He set the school record for pins in a season with 41 and finished the year with a record of 47-5.

Coal City’s Brody Widlowski (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Brody Widlowski, Coal City: Widlowski, a sophomore, finished second in Class 1A at 126 after finishing fourth at 113 last season. He concluded the season with a 26-4 record.

HONORABLE MENTION

Owen Peterson, Coal City; Raiden Terry, Seneca; Cooper Morris, Coal City; Blake Anderson, Peotone; Culan Lindemuth, Coal City; Landon Dooley, Wilmington; Oakley Rivera, Wilmington; Noah Houston, Coal City; Dylan Crouch, Dwight; Mason Garner, Coal City; Micah Spinazzola, Peotone; Brock Finch, Coal City; Nate Othon, Seneca; Gunner Varland, Seneca; Parker Adams, Wilmington; Ian Kreske, Peotone; Cade Poyner, Coal City; Logan Van Duyne, Wilmington; Dominic Alaimo, Reed-Custer; Owen Sater, Morris; Tommy Banas, Providence Catholic; Julian Villianatos, Lemont; Coey Zator, Lemont; Justus Snapp, Providence Catholic; Carter Mikolajczak, Lemont; Noah O’Connor, Lemont; Geno Papes, Providence Catholic; Michael O’Connor, Providence Catholic; Alex Pasquale, Lemont; Mike Sisk, Providence Catholic; Max Cumbee, Joliet Catholic Academy; Shane Stream, Lincoln-Way West; Brian Farley, Romeoville; Aiden Villar, Plainfield East; Coehn Weber, Joliet West; Kaidge Robinson, Lincoln-Way East; Adante Washington, Joliet Catholic Academy; Damien Flores, Joliet Catholic Academy; Liam Zimmerman, Lockport; Tyson Zvonar, Lincoln-Way East; Elias Gonzalez, Joliet Catholic Academy; Luke Siwinski, Lincoln-Way West; Connor Cumbee, Joliet Catholic Academy; Jase Salin, Lincoln-Way West; Domanic Abeja, Lincoln-Way East; Rory Moran, Lincoln-Way East; Max Corral, Joliet Catholic Academy; Durango Valles, Lockport; Leonardo Tovar, Plainfield North; Matt Janiak, Plainfield South; Charles Walker, Joliet Central; Nick Kavooras, Lincoln-Way West; Wyatt Schmitt, Joliet West.