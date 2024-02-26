Joliet gives honorary street name for late Black businesswoman

A poster containing multiple photos of Louise Coleman decorates the outside wall of Seward's Barbershop, which she managed for several decades. She is described here as "Mother of the South End," recognizing Coleman's influence in the Joliet neighborhood. (Bob Okon)

The city of Joliet has approved an honorary street designation for the late Louise Coleman, a barber and businesswoman known for her motherly influence in the South End community.

A sign will be added to the section of South Joliet Street between McDonough and Munroe streets designating it as Louise Coleman Drive.

Coleman was a barber at Seward’s Barbershop on the southeast corner of McDonough and Joliet streets and managed the shop for several decades, according to a resolution approved by the City Council last week to authorize the honorary street designation.

The resolution describes Coleman, who lived nearby in the 300 block of South Joliet Street, as “dedicated to her neighborhood and a pillar of the South End community.”

A poster recognizing the passing of Louise Coleman, fondly called Ms. Lou, is on the wall of the Seward's Barbershop, a Joliet business she managed for several decades. (Bob Okon)

Coleman died in September 2023. She was recognized by the city with a proclamation in December 2021 for her role in the positive development of young men and women.

“Louise Coleman provided love and support to those in her community by offering her home and business as places for advice, meals, and care, and she also encouraged and supported the neighborhood youth to help them stay in school,” according to the resolution.

Her daughter-in-law Kendra Coleman applied to the city for the street designation.

Coleman spoke before the council vote Feb. 20 and said it was “very fitting” that the resolution be approved at the same meeting in which the council voted to fund the compilation of a history of African American life and culture in the Joliet area.

This block of South Joliet Street, which runs south of McDonough Street to Munroe Street in Joliet, will get the honorary designation Louise Coleman Drive. (Bob Okon)

The history is to include a look at historically Black neighborhoods, such as the South End, and African American businesses.

“I ask all of your support in supporting the efforts for the South End of town and my mother-in-law, and the loss of her,” Coleman told the council.

The council voted 9-0 in favor of the Coleman street designation, as well as for funding the compilation of the local history.

Council member Suzanna Ibarra, commenting on community support for the honor, said that since the day of Coleman’s passing she has been contacted by people telling her “how this woman changed their life, how she changed the trajectory of who they were, how she watched out not only for them but everyone in the neighborhood. This was like the mom, the grandma and the person who was the caretaker for the entire South End.”