ARKAS Restaurant Group hosts night of dinner and dancing in Joliet

Joliet — ARKAS Restaurant Group is hosting an evening of food and dancing with live music on Saturday, March 2 at the Renaissance Center in downtown Joliet.

The event is meant to be a fun way to “break out of the winter blues” and will feature appetizers, dancing, and a cash bar. Live music will be provided by local band Nova Soul, who play a variety of popular music including jazz, 60s and 70s soul, bossa nova, and modern pop.

Tickets for the event must be purchased in advance, according to the Joliet Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Tickets cost $30 each, or can be purchased in groups of eight to reserve a whole table.

Doors at the Renaissance Center, located at 14 N Ottawa Street in Joliet, will open at 5 p.m. and Nova Soul will take the stage for three hours starting at 6:30 p.m.