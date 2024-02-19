Pets of the Week: Feb. 19, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Kiwi is a 10-month-old chocolate lab puppy. She is energetic, super sweet and friendly. She loves everyone she meets and would do well in a home with other dogs or children. To meet Kiwi, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Kiwi is a 10-month-old chocolate lab puppy. She is energetic, super sweet and friendly. She loves everyone she meets and would do well in a home with other dogs or children. To meet Kiwi, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Dorothy is a gentle and quiet 2-year-old calico that was abandoned at NAWS. She is a bit timid in her new environment, but she will approach people and seek out attention. Dorothy also gives affectionate head bumps and enjoys pets. She is good with other cats. To meet Dorothy, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Dorothy is a gentle and quiet 2-year-old calico that was abandoned at NAWS. She is a bit timid in her new environment, but she will approach people and seek out attention. Dorothy also gives affectionate head bumps and enjoys pets. She is good with other cats. To meet Dorothy, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Dixie is a young, sweet coonhound mix that came to the shelter from Kentucky. She loves to romp and play, and she is excited to meet new people. Dixie needs an owner willing to help with her leash training and manners. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Dixie is a young, sweet coonhound mix that came to the shelter from Kentucky. She loves to romp and play, and she is excited to meet new people. Dixie needs an owner willing to help with her leash training and manners. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Newt is a domestic medium-hair that was abandoned on shelter property with another cat. He was sickly at first but is fully healed and ready for his forever home. Newt is kid-friendly and affectionate. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Newt is a domestic medium-hair that was abandoned on shelter property with another cat. He was sickly at first but is fully healed and ready for his forever home. Newt is kid-friendly and affectionate. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Linus is a spunky, 2-year-old Chihuahua that loves other dogs and does well with kids. Linus loves to climb onto laps and soak up attention and love. To meet Linus, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Linus is a spunky, 2-year-old Chihuahua that loves other dogs and does well with kids. Linus loves to climb onto laps and soak up attention and love. To meet Linus, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Animal Control)

Maxie is a 6-month-old tabby that recently was brought to animal control in a tote after someone found her and two others outside of a motel. Maxie is the princess out of the three and knows it. She loves to play, play, play. Maxie loves batting around her favorite toys, such as small pingpong balls or mice. She also loves catnip and will roll around, just enjoying life. To meet Maxie, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.