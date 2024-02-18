Loughran Cappel hosts traveling office hours in Plainfield

State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel will hold office hours at the Plainfield Area Public Library on Tuesday, Feb. 20 to give residents an opportunity to receive assistance and ask questions.

“Office hours provide an opportunity for my staff to assist residents with legislative issues, hear helpful input and help direct people to state resources,” said Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood). “I encourage residents to participate in office hours to ensure their voices are heard.”

The event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Plainfield Area Public Library, located at 15025 S. Illinois St. in Plainfield. Loughran Cappel’s office provides coffee for attendees.

This free event is an initiative from Loughran Cappel’s office to assist residents with state resources, as well as increase accessibility and government accountability by holding office hours at different days, times and locations.

If anyone has questions or concerns, they are encouraged to contact Loughran Cappel’s office at 815-267-6119 or visit her website at www.SenatorLoughranCappel.com.

