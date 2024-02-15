February 15, 2024
State Rep. Davis’ caregiver support bill passes House committee

By Shaw Local News Network
State Rep. Jed Davis’ office announced that House Bill 4178 has passed the Health and Human Services Committee with a vote of 9-0.

Davis, R-Newark, collaborated with health care providers, parents and state agencies in drafting the bill.

House Bill 4178 will fund this program with money previously allocated to funding at-home caregiving through a contracted nurse or nurse’s aide. Instead, the money will go directly to the related adult who already is providing care.

For information, visit repjeddavis.com.