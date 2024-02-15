State Rep. Davis’ caregiver support bill passes House committee

State Rep. Jed Davis’ office announced that House Bill 4178 has passed the Health and Human Services Committee with a vote of 9-0.
Davis, R-Newark, collaborated with health care providers, parents and state agencies in drafting the bill.
House Bill 4178 will fund this program with money previously allocated to funding at-home caregiving through a contracted nurse or nurse’s aide. Instead, the money will go directly to the related adult who already is providing care.
For information, visit repjeddavis.com.