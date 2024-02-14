IHSA wrestling: Here are the Herald-News area’s boys and girls state qualifiers

The fields are set for both the boys and girls wrestling IHSA individual state championships, and as always, the Herald-News coverage area is well-represented. Here are the area’s state qualifiers.

The boys tournament runs Thursday through Saturday at the State Farm Center in Champaign-Urbana. The girls tournament runs Feb. 23-24 at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena.

Boys

Name, School, Weight Class

Class 1A

Owen Peterson, Coal City, 106

Raiden Terry, Seneca, 106

Cooper Morris, Coal City, 113

Blake Anderson, Peotone, 113

Culan Lindemuth, Coal City, 120

Landon Dooley, Wilmington, 120

Oakley Rivera, Wilmington, 126

Brent Widlowski, Coal City, 126

Noah Houston, Coal City, 132

Mason Garner, Coal City, 138

Dylan Crouch, Dwight, 138

Brock Finch, Coal City, 144

Micah Spinazzola, Peotone, 144

Nate Othon, Seneca, 150

Parker Adams, Wilmington, 157

Gunner Varland, Seneca, 157

Landin Benson, Coal City, 165

Ian Kreske, Peotone, 165

Asher Hamby, Seneca, 175

Cade Poyner, Coal City, 190

Logan VanDuyne, Wilmington, 190

Dominic Alaimo, Reed-Custer, 215

Chris Peura, Seneca, 215

Class 2A

Owen Sater, Morris, 106

Julian Vallianatos, Lemont, 126

Tommy Banas, Providence, 126

Cory Zator, Lemont, 132

Justus Snapp, Providence, 132

Carter Mikolajczak, Providence, 138

Noah O’Connor, Lemont, 150

Gino Papes, Providence, 157

Michael O’Connor, Providence, 175

Dan Taylor, Lemont, 190

Alex Pasquale, Providence, 285

Class 3A

Luke Foster, Joliet Catholic, 106

Max Cumbee, Joliet Catholic, 113

Shane Stream, Lincoln-Way West, 113

Maddox Garbis, Plainfield North, 113

Brian Farley, Romeoville, 120

Aiden Villar, Plainfield East, 120

Jason Hampton, Joliet Catholic, 120

Adante Washington, Joliet Catholic, 126

Coehn Weber, Joliet West, 126

Kaidge Richardson, Lincoln-Way East, 126

Damien Flores, Joliet Catholic, 132

Liam Zimmerman, Lockport, 132

Cade Stonitsch, Minooka, 132

Tyson Zvonar, Lincoln-Way East, 132

Justin Wardlow, Lockport, 138

Luke Siwinski, Lincoln-Way West, 138

Elias Gonzalez, Joliet Catholic, 138

Carson Weber, Joliet West, 144

Connor Cumbee ,Joliet Catholic, 150

Dominic Abeja, Lincoln-Way East, 150

Jase Salin, Lincoln-Way West, 150

Luke Hamiti, Joliet Catholic, 157

Max Corral, Joliet Catholic, 165

Rory Moran, Lincoln-Way East, 165

Durango Vallas, Lockport, 165

Mason Gougis, Romeoville, 175

Nico Ronchetti, Joliet Catholic, 190

Leonardo Tovar, Plainfield North, 190

Charles Walker, Joliet Central, 215

Matt Janiak, Plainfield South, 215

Nick Kavooras, Lincoln-Way West, 285

Dillan Johnson, Joliet Catholic, 285

Wyatt Schmidt, Joliet West, 285

Joliet Township's Eliana Paramo controls Sandwich's Ashlyn Strenz during the Geneseo Sectional. (Kyle Russell)

Girls

Name, School, Weight class

Zoe Dempsey, Lincoln-Way West, 105

Aueri Colella, Lockport, 105

Morgan Tucker, Lockport, 110

Ella McDonnell, Morris, 110

Eliana Paramo, Joliet Township, 110

Gracie Guarino, Lincoln-Way Central, 115

Grace Laird, Joliet Catholic, 120

Sammie Griesen, Seneca, 130

Claudia Heeney, Lockport, 130

Addison Cailteux, Minooka, 130

Eva Beck, Minooka, 135

Katie Ramirez-Quintero, Bolingbrook, 135

Izabel Barrera, Joliet Township, 135

Teagan Aurich, Plainfield South, 155

Cheya Bishop, Joliet Catholic, 170

Alicia Tucker, Plainfield Central, 170

Kiernan Farmer, Peotone, 170

Morgan Congo, Morris, 190

Henessis Villagrana, Romeoville, 235

Rebekah Ramirez, Lockport, 235

Peyton Kuetlzo, Minooka, 235