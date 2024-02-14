IHSA wrestling: Here are the Herald-News area’s boys and girls state qualifiers

The fields are set for both the boys and girls wrestling IHSA individual state championships, and as always, the Herald-News coverage area is well-represented. Here are the area’s state qualifiers.
The boys tournament runs Thursday through Saturday at the State Farm Center in Champaign-Urbana. The girls tournament runs Feb. 23-24 at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena.
Boys
Name, School, Weight Class
Class 1A
Owen Peterson, Coal City, 106
Raiden Terry, Seneca, 106
Cooper Morris, Coal City, 113
Blake Anderson, Peotone, 113
Culan Lindemuth, Coal City, 120
Landon Dooley, Wilmington, 120
Oakley Rivera, Wilmington, 126
Brent Widlowski, Coal City, 126
Noah Houston, Coal City, 132
Mason Garner, Coal City, 138
Dylan Crouch, Dwight, 138
Brock Finch, Coal City, 144
Micah Spinazzola, Peotone, 144
Nate Othon, Seneca, 150
Parker Adams, Wilmington, 157
Gunner Varland, Seneca, 157
Landin Benson, Coal City, 165
Ian Kreske, Peotone, 165
Asher Hamby, Seneca, 175
Cade Poyner, Coal City, 190
Logan VanDuyne, Wilmington, 190
Dominic Alaimo, Reed-Custer, 215
Chris Peura, Seneca, 215
Class 2A
Owen Sater, Morris, 106
Julian Vallianatos, Lemont, 126
Tommy Banas, Providence, 126
Cory Zator, Lemont, 132
Justus Snapp, Providence, 132
Carter Mikolajczak, Providence, 138
Noah O’Connor, Lemont, 150
Gino Papes, Providence, 157
Michael O’Connor, Providence, 175
Dan Taylor, Lemont, 190
Alex Pasquale, Providence, 285
Class 3A
Luke Foster, Joliet Catholic, 106
Max Cumbee, Joliet Catholic, 113
Shane Stream, Lincoln-Way West, 113
Maddox Garbis, Plainfield North, 113
Brian Farley, Romeoville, 120
Aiden Villar, Plainfield East, 120
Jason Hampton, Joliet Catholic, 120
Adante Washington, Joliet Catholic, 126
Coehn Weber, Joliet West, 126
Kaidge Richardson, Lincoln-Way East, 126
Damien Flores, Joliet Catholic, 132
Liam Zimmerman, Lockport, 132
Cade Stonitsch, Minooka, 132
Tyson Zvonar, Lincoln-Way East, 132
Justin Wardlow, Lockport, 138
Luke Siwinski, Lincoln-Way West, 138
Elias Gonzalez, Joliet Catholic, 138
Carson Weber, Joliet West, 144
Connor Cumbee ,Joliet Catholic, 150
Dominic Abeja, Lincoln-Way East, 150
Jase Salin, Lincoln-Way West, 150
Luke Hamiti, Joliet Catholic, 157
Max Corral, Joliet Catholic, 165
Rory Moran, Lincoln-Way East, 165
Durango Vallas, Lockport, 165
Mason Gougis, Romeoville, 175
Nico Ronchetti, Joliet Catholic, 190
Leonardo Tovar, Plainfield North, 190
Charles Walker, Joliet Central, 215
Matt Janiak, Plainfield South, 215
Nick Kavooras, Lincoln-Way West, 285
Dillan Johnson, Joliet Catholic, 285
Wyatt Schmidt, Joliet West, 285
Girls
Name, School, Weight class
Zoe Dempsey, Lincoln-Way West, 105
Aueri Colella, Lockport, 105
Morgan Tucker, Lockport, 110
Ella McDonnell, Morris, 110
Eliana Paramo, Joliet Township, 110
Gracie Guarino, Lincoln-Way Central, 115
Grace Laird, Joliet Catholic, 120
Sammie Griesen, Seneca, 130
Claudia Heeney, Lockport, 130
Addison Cailteux, Minooka, 130
Eva Beck, Minooka, 135
Katie Ramirez-Quintero, Bolingbrook, 135
Izabel Barrera, Joliet Township, 135
Teagan Aurich, Plainfield South, 155
Cheya Bishop, Joliet Catholic, 170
Alicia Tucker, Plainfield Central, 170
Kiernan Farmer, Peotone, 170
Morgan Congo, Morris, 190
Henessis Villagrana, Romeoville, 235
Rebekah Ramirez, Lockport, 235
Peyton Kuetlzo, Minooka, 235