The University of St. Francis will host its next American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the assembly hall gymnasium at its St. Clare Campus, 1550 Plainfield Road in Joliet.

The drive is open to the community.

For an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter 60435 in the “Find a Blood Drive” field on the home page.