Joliet police urge sober, safe driving during Super Bowl weekend

Joliet Police Department officials are reminding people to refrain from driving impaired during Super Bowl weekend as they plan to conduct roadside safety checks throughout Friday night.

The statement from the police department Tuesday is part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The roadside safety checks will be conducted from 9 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday.

The police department asked football fans and Super Bowl partygoers to use sober designated drivers, use public transportation or use a ride service if they plan to drink or use marijuana.

The Uber and Lyft smartphone apps for ride services are available through Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

In a statement, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said “even one drink or hit can impair judgment.”

“You should never put yourself or others at risk because you made the choice to drive impaired,” English said.

People who walk impaired also should have someone sober with them. If they spot an impaired driver on the road, they should contact law enforcement.

Police officials also encouraged people to use their seat belts, not speed or violate other traffic laws during the weekend.