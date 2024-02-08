Plainfield gives go ahead for video gaming in village

In 2023, the Illinois Gaming Board reported that more than $32 billion was wagered across the state at video gaming terminals, resulting in $3 billion in terminal income across the state. (Eric Ginnard)

This week, the Plainfield Village Board approved an ordinance allowing video gaming at businesses in the village.

The effective date for licenses will be May 1.

Village Administrator Joshua Blakemore said there is no limit to the number of licenses.

“Each license application will require board approval, so the total amount will be subject to change,” he added.

More than 10 years ago, the Village Board first considered allowing video gaming, a measure which received little support at the time.

Over the last decade, the issue has made its way back before the board several times without trustees coming to an agreement.

A sign points to downtown Plainfield. The Village Board approved allowing video gaming terminals in the village. most notable is the board's decision to allow it in the historic downtown area. (Alex Ortiz)

The board ironed out some details of the ordinance at its Feb. 5 meeting, including amending a proposal which would have allowed a rope barrier between the video gaming area and the rest of the establishment.

The board expressed interest in something “less tacky.”

As a result, Blakemore said, “A provision in the draft ordinance that required a gaming area to be partitioned off by a rope or some other means was amended to require at least a half wall or glass partition.”

In addition, the board also considered a text amendment, which would have prohibited gaming in the B5 (Downtown) overlay district.

Blakemore said this measure “was not approved by the board, and does not appear that it will pass, meaning gaming will be allowed in the downtown at businesses that meet state and local requirements.”

In addition, the board also removed a requirement that would have restricted licenses to businesses operating for at least 18 months.

Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis who opposed the 18-month restriction said, it doesn’t seem fair to restrict businesses that are open less than one year, noting the village gives liquor licenses to businesses open less than one year.

“The number one reason to have video gaming in Plainfield is to support small businesses,” he said. “We are not allowing them in gas stations or free-standing betting parlors.”

Furthermore, Argoudelis said if the village kept a restriction of 18 months, it would not be equitable for new restaurants that could possibly open in the spaces where restaurants recently closed.

“Why should new businesses be punished because they are new and may need a little help getting established,” he said.

Trustee Cally Larson said she would rather see new businesses operate on their own for a certain period without depending on the income from video gaming.

However, she was in agreement over removing the restriction to the historic district stating that may give the appearance that the village was “picking and choosing” who gets licenses based on “defining downtown Plainfield.”

In 2023, the Illinois Gaming Board reported that more than $32 billion was wagered across the state at video gaming terminals which resulted in $3 billion in terminal income across the state.

This resulted in more than $836 million in tax revenue to the state and $144 million to municipalities and counties.

In terms of tax revenue for Plainfield, Blakemore said, “it is hard to say for Plainfield, but looking at neighboring communities, their revenue is anywhere from $200,000 to $400,000 on an annual basis.”