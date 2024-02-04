Lincoln-Way East wins Class 3A wrestling regional title: Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024

RICHTON PARK — For the first time in school history, Lincoln-Way East won a wrestling regional title Saturday, earning the top spot at the Class 3A Rich Township Regional.
The Griffins finished with a total of 208 points, edging Lincoln-Way West’s total of 206.5. Lincoln-Way Central finished third with a score of 155.5.
Finishing in the top three and advancing to next week’s Quincy Sectional for the Griffins were Zach Miller (120, second), Kaidge Richardson (126, second), Tyson Zvonar (132, first), Brayden Mortell (138, second), Kevin Byrne (144, second), Domanic Abeja (150, second), Alex Lizek (157, first), Rory Moran (165, first), Jackson Zaeske (175, second), Isaiah Williams (190, second) and Caden O’Rourke (215, first).
Advancers for Lincoln-Way West were Brady Glynn (106, second), Shane Stream (113, third), Carter DiBenedetto (120, first), Jakob Siwinski (132, third), Luke Siwinski (138, first), Jase Salin (150, first), Elijah Zepeda (157, third), DJ Freeman (165, third), Jimmy Talley (175, third), Nate Elstner (190, first) and Nick Kavooras (285, second).
Advancing for Central were Eric Hoselton (106, third), Ameer Alamawi (138, third), Jalen Byrd (144, first), Caden Harvey (157, second), Tim Key (165, second), Aiden Hennings (190, third) and Colin Walsh (215, second).
Class 2A: At the Lemont Regional, Lemont advancers were Matteo Vitro (106, third), Julian Vallianatos (126, second), Cory Zator (132, first), Carter Mikolajczak (138, first), Aiden Rudman (144, first), Noah O’Connor (150, first), Nico LoCoco (157, second), Dan Taylor (190, second) and Alex Pasquale (285, first). Advancing for Providence Catholic were JT Potocsnak (113, second), Braeden Paterno (120, third), Tommy Banas (126, first), Justus Snapp (132, second), Geno Papes (170‚ first), Michael O’Connor (175, second), and Mike Sisk (285, third).
At the Crystal Lake Central Regional, Morris won two individual regional titles and placed fourth with 103 points. Owen Sater won the 106-pound title while Tyler Semlar took 144. Brandon Anderson (120) took second while Brock Claypool (113) and Carter Skoff (132) each took third and also advanced to the Class 2A Sycamore Sectional.
Class 1A: Defending state champion Coal City won the team title at the Wilmington Regional. Advancing for the Coalers were Owen Peterson (106, first), Cooper Morris (113, first), Culan Lindemuth (120, first), Brody Widlowski (126, first), Noah Houston (132, first), Mason Garner (138, second), Brock Finch (144, third), Brant Widlowski (150, first), Landin Benson (165, first) and Cade Poyner (190, first). Advancing for Seneca were Raiden Terry (106, second), Nate Othon (150, second), Gunner Varland (157, first), Asher Hamby (175, third), Chris Peura (215, first) and Jeremy Gagnon (285, first). Advancing for Peotone were Blake Anderson (113, second), Micah Spinazzola (144, first), Santino Izzi (150, third) and Ian Kreske (165, second), while Wilmington advancers were Landon Dooley (120, second), Oakley Rivera (126, third), Parker Adams (157, second) and Logan Van Duyne (190, second). Reed-Custer’s Rex Pfeifer (175, second) and Domanic Alaimo (215, third) advanced, as did Dwight’s Dylan Crouch (138, first).
Girls Bowling
Romeoville Regional: Andrew won the title with a total of 5,604. Lockport finished second with 5,478, while Plainfield North (4,800) and Plainfield East (4,699) also advanced to next week’s Stagg Sectional. Bolingbrook’s Shawna Fizer and Lemont’s Claire Young advanced as individuals.
Boys Basketball
Plainfield North 74, Naperville North 70: Jeffrey Fleming led the Tigers with 30 points, while Evan Czarnik scored 17 and Quintin Wiencek added 15.
Serena 62, Morris 61: Morris was led by AJ Zweeres with 24 points, while Jack Wheeler scored 14, including the 1,000th of his career, and had eight rebounds.
Yorkville 69, Plainfield East 59: The Bengals dropped the Southwest Prairie Conference contest.
Girls Basketball
Morris 67, Wilmington 38: Landrie Callahan had 30 points and eight rebounds to lead Morris, while Layken Callahan had 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Lily Hansen added seven points, seven rebounds and five steals.
Providence Catholic 49, St. Laurence 44: Molly Knight had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead the Celtics, while Gabi Bednar scored 14. Taylor Healy scored 11 points, while Eilish Raines had seven points and four rebounds.