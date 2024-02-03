Lockport to celebrate Black History Month at Fairmont Community Center

Entrance to Lockport City Hall, 222 E. Ninth St., Lockport on Oct. 1, 2023. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Join the Lockport Park District in celebrating Black History Month throughout February at the Fairmont Community Center.

Test your knowledge and learn more about Black History Month on Trivia Tuesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27.

Hear members of the community present their spoken word, verse, prose, lyricism rhythm and everything in between on Word Wednesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Join the community’s official Black History Month celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24.

These are all free events. Fairmont Community Center is located at 525 Barry Ave. in Lockport. For information, visit lockportpark.org.