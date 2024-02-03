Lockport, Shorewood among recipients of $54.9 million in park grants

The Lockport Township Park District, the village of Shorewood, the Frankfort Square Park District and the Manhattan Park District have been included among 111 parks and recreation projects getting grants from the Illinois Department of National Resources, according to a recent news release.

For the second year in a row, Gov. JB Pritzker ensured funding was set aside for economically distressed communities, resulting in 32 underserved locations receiving $18.7 million in grants from the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program.

This is the 37th year for the program, which is administered by the IDNR.

The Lockport Township Park District, the village of Shorewood and the Frankfort Square Park District each received $600,000 in grants from the program, while the Manhattan Park District received $234,000.

In total, $54.9 million in grants was awarded.