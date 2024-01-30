Joliet District 204 to host 8th grade information night Wednesday

Joliet Township High School District 204 is inviting Joliet families with eighth- grade students to an information night on Wednesday. Information nights will be held at Joliet West High School (pictured) and Joliet Central High School. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet Township High School District 204 is inviting Joliet families with eighth grade students to an information night Wednesday.

The information night will provide families with information about enrollment procedures, freshman courses, and extra-curricular athletics and activities to help eighth graders transition into high school, according to a news release from District 204. Resources tables with school and community information also will be available.

The Steelmen Showcase Eighth Grade Info Night begins 6 p.m. in the Joliet Central High School auditorium, 201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, according to the release. Enter through the main entrance or through Door J, which is the auditorium entrance on Eastern Avenue.

The Tiger Showcase Eighth Grade Info Night will be held at Joliet West High School is located at 401 N. Larkin Ave. in Joliet.

The information night begins 6 p.m. for last names beginning with letters A-L and at 7 p.m. for last names beginning with M-Z. Enter through Door 5 , off Glenwood Avenue near the cafeteria.

Parking at both campuses is available in all school lots. Families also may tour the schools.

For more information about the Steelmen Showcase 8th Grade Info Night, contact Jodi Casagrande at 815-727-6732 or jcasagrande@jths.org. For information in Spanish, contact Cristina Castillo at 815-727-6818.

For more information about the Tiger Showcase 8th Grade Info Night, contact Ronda Orasco at 815-774-1644 or roorasco@jths.org. For information in Spanish, contact Lisa Guzman at 815-727-6776 or Martha Zaragoza at 815-727-6793.