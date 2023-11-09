Silver Cross in New Lenox earns 18th straight ‘A’ for patient safety

Annamae Ginter, 70, of Oak Forest (center) was treated for two different breast cancers in one breast at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, and is doing well. Ginter gives the credit for her good to her health care providers at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, which recently received its 18th straight "A" from The Leapfrog Group for patient safety. Ginter is pictured on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, with Lisa Senerchia, clinic nurse for oncologist Dr. Simona Cosmina Chivu (left) and Tracy Heinzman, patient coordinator at the breast surgery clinic. (Denise Unland)

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox recently received its 18th straight “A” for patient safety.

The top rating came from the Leapfrog Group, a hospital safety watchdog group that sets standards for excellence in patient care, according to a news release from Silver Cross announcing the honor.

“At Silver Cross, patient safety always comes first,” interim President and CEO Michael Mutterer said in the release.

[ Silver Cross Hospital patient surviving rare breast cancer ]

The Leapfrog Group has “collected, analyzed and published data on safety and quality” for more than 20 years and serves as “a voice for health care consumers and purchasers,” according to the Leapfrog Group’s website.

Each spring and fall, Leapfrog assigns a letter grade – “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” – to general hospitals across the U.S.

These letter grades are “based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm,” according to the release.

At Silver Cross, patient safety always comes first.” — Michael Mutterer, interim president and CEO of Silver Cross Hospital

Silver Cross has consistently received an “A” for patient safety since 2015, according to the release.

“Earning an ‘A’ grade means Silver Cross Hospital made a true commitment to put patients first,” Leapfrog President and CEO Leah Binder said in the release. “We congratulate the leadership, board, clinicians, staff and volunteers that all had a role to play in this achievement.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is “peer-reviewed, fully transparent” and free for the public to access, according to the release.

[ Baran-Unland: Why you should care about local hospitals’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades ]

Mutterer said “Speak up for Patient Safety” tops the list of Silver Cross’ “Seven Behaviors.”

“This truly sets the standard and expectation for every employee, physician and volunteer,” Mutterer said in the release. “Earning our 18th straight ‘A’ is a testament to their dedication and commitment to safety for every patient, every time.”

To access the reports and find tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit leapfroggroup.org.