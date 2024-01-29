Pets of the Week: Jan. 29, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Rayna is a sweet, timid 2-year-old terrier that was rescued from a local animal control after being found as a stray. She is coming out of her shell now that she’s learning humans can be trusted. Rayna does well with other dogs if given a slow introduction. Since Rayna is a bit nervous, she needs a home without young children. To meet Rayna, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Rayna is a sweet, timid 2-year-old terrier that was rescued from a local animal control after being found as a stray. She is coming out of her shell now that she’s learning humans can be trusted. Rayna does well with other dogs if given a slow introduction. Since Rayna is a bit nervous, she needs a home without young children. To meet Rayna, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Sicily is a 1-year-old tabby that was found as a stray. She was initially reserved and timid, but her personality is coming out. She enjoys pets and attention if people go slowly with her. She needs a quiet home and time to blossom and feel comfortable. To meet Sicily, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org with any questions or to meet her. Visit nawsus.org.

Sicily is a 1-year-old tabby that was found as a stray. She was initially reserved and timid, but her personality is coming out. She enjoys pets and attention if people go slowly with her. She needs a quiet home and time to blossom and feel comfortable. To meet Sicily, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org with any questions or to meet her. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Cupcake is a young shepherd/pittie mix who had a rough start to life. She is energetic, curious, and needs an adopter to help her work work through puppy stage behavior. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Cupcake is a young shepherd/pittie mix who had a rough start to life. She is energetic, curious, and needs an adopter to help her work work through puppy stage behavior. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Claus is a domestic shorthair who was found as a stray, along with his siblings. He is shy at first but loves pets once he trusts someone. Claus is playful with toys and with other cats. He needs a patient and loving forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Claus is a domestic shorthair who was found as a stray, along with his siblings. He is shy at first but loves pets once he trusts someone. Claus is playful with toys and with other cats. He needs a patient and loving forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Bando is a 9-month-old pittie that likes to play and does well with other dogs. He previously lived with children and loves engaging with families, whether that’s lounging on the couch or hopping into the car for a quick errand run. To meet Bando, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Bando is a 9-month-old pittie that likes to play and does well with other dogs. He previously lived with children and loves engaging with families, whether that’s lounging on the couch or hopping into the car for a quick errand run. To meet Bando, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Animal Control)

Two-year-old Momo is very friendly and loves attention. Momo has done well with cats, so she’d be fine with a feline friend or two if properly introduced. She likes to explore her surroundings and she especially loves wet food. To meet Momo, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.