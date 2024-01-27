Joliet Rialto announces movie lineup for 2024

A poster of the original Mary Poppins, portrayed by Julie Andrews, sits propped up on a stand during a showing of Walt Disney's 'Mary Poppins' at the Rialto Square Theater in Joliet. the original "Mary Poppins" movie is part of the lineup for the 2024 "Reels at the Rialto." (Eric Ginnard)

A Joliet theater’s popular “Reels at the Rialto” year-round movie series will start its 2024 season in February.

The annual “Reels at the Rialto” is “a nod to our vaudeville movie palace past,” according to a news release from the Rialto Square Theatre announcing the movie lineup.

This year’s lineup features “popular movies, old favorites and some family-friendly titles,” according to the release.

“It’s important for us to offer a wide variety of entertainment options for the residents of Joliet and surrounding areas,” Rialto Square Theatre Executive Director Wade Welsh said in the release. “We are thrilled to partner with incredible sponsors so that we can make these movies affordable for everyone.”

This year’s sponsors are Old National Bank, D’Arcy Buick GMC, Window World, Legacy Trucking and Castle Law, according to the release.

State Farm Insurance agent John Wright is sponsoring the showing of “The Quiet Man” on March 21, according to the release.

Tickets are $5 each and will be on sale at the Rialto Square Theatre box office starting Jan. 29. Seating is general admission on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the release. Tickets are not available online.

All movies start at 7 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes before the movie begins. A free organ concert will be held at that time. Items from the bar and concessions (including freshly popped popcorn) will be available to buy.

For information, visit RialtoSquare.com/movies or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600. The box office is located at 102 N. Chicago St. in downtown Joliet.

The “Reels at the Rialto” movie series includes the following selections. December movies will be announced later as part of the Rialto’s Home for the Holidays.

Feb. 15: “Wizard of Oz” – G

Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz and embark on a quest with three new friends to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the others’ wishes.

Feb. 22: “Mary Poppins” – PG

In turn of the century London, a magical nanny employs music and adventure to help two neglected children become closer to their father.

March 21: “The Quiet Man” – Not rated

A retired American boxer returns to the village of his birth in 1920s Ireland, where he falls for a spirited redhead whose brother is contemptuous of their union.

April 24: “Rudy” – PG

Joliet native Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger has always been told that he was too small to play college football. But he is determined to overcome the odds and fulfill his dream of playing for Notre Dame.

May 23: “Encanto “ – PG

A Colombian teenage girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.

June 5: “Ghostbusters” – PG

Three parapsychologists forced out of their university funding set up shop as a unique ghost removal service in New York City, attracting frightened yet skeptical customers.

June 20: “The Sandlot” – PG

In the summer of 1962, a new kid in town is taken under the wing of a young baseball prodigy and his rowdy team, resulting in many adventures.

Oct. 30: “Hocus Pocus” – PG

A teenage boy named Max and his little sister move to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches who were executed in the 17th century.

Nov. 21: “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” – R

A Chicago advertising man must struggle to travel home from New York for Thanksgiving with a lovable oaf of a shower curtain ring salesman as his only companion.