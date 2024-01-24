Romeoville Fire Academy gets funds for workforce development

A firefighter exits a smoke-filled building while training at the Romeoville Fire Academy in Romeoville. (Lathan Goumas)

Romeoville Fire Academy has announced its selection as a partner in Endeavor Health’s 2024 Community Investment Fund.

The fire academy has been awarded $100,000 to support workforce development aimed at recruiting, training and launching firefighter and EMT careers with a focus on young adults from diverse communities, according to a recent news release.

Endeavor Health selected the Fire Academy as one of 43 local organizations from across the Chicago area to collaborate on programs focused on behavioral health, violence prevention, housing and food insecurity, access to care and workforce development.

For more information about the Fire Academy, visit romeoville.org/153/fire-academy. To learn more about Endeavor Health’s Community Investment Fund, visit endeavorhealth.org/cif.