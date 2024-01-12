Plainfield Park District looks to spring programs, touts park renovations

The Plainfield Park District's annual Bunny Hop Fun Run consists of a one-mile run around Bott Park. The all-ages event includes a long-sleeve T-shirt and goodie bag and kicks off at 9 a.m., March 24. (Provided by Plainfield Park District)

Although we’re thick in the middle of winter, the Plainfield Park District already is preparing for the summer season with registration for summer camp, swim lessons and pool passes all opening Feb. 23.

Summer camp for kids ages 5 to 13 offers water games, crafts, sports, outside entertainment and weekly visits to the Ottawa Street Pool. Camps are recreational in nature and revolve around providing opportunities to learn new skills, build confidence and make new friends.

Learning to swim is a critical life safety skill. Lessons take place mornings and late afternoon/evenings at the Ottawa Street Pool. Multiple levels are available for different ages and abilities.

Ottawa Street Pool passholders gain early access to the pool in addition to enjoying Passholder Appreciation Day. Passes must be bought in person at the Prairie Activity & Recreation Center.

Egg-citing activities

The annual Doggie Egg Hunt kicks off a series of holiday events at 10 a.m. March 9 at Clow Stephens Dog Park, 16650 S. Lily Cache Road. Dogs put their noses to work, hunting for eggs with special treats.

Children ages 7 to 12 hunt for eggs in the dark at the annual Flashlight Egg Hunt that begins at 8 p.m. March 22 at Bott Park, 24550 W. Renwick Road.

The Bunny Breakfast is set for 9 a.m. March 23 at the Prairie Activity & Recreation Center. Children enjoy bunny activities and a visit with the special guest of honor after breakfast.

The annual Bunny Hop Fun Run consists of a 1-mile run around Bott Park. The all-ages event includes a long-sleeve T-shirt and goodie bag and kicks off at 9 a.m. March 24.

The annual Egg Hunts start at 10 a.m. for kids ages 1 to 3, 10:40 a.m. for ages 4 to 6 and 11:20 a.m. for ages 6 to 7, with all hunts taking place March 24 at Bott Park.

All participants receive a goodie bag at check-in, and the Easter bunny will be on-site for pictures.

The final egg-citing activity is the Adult Egg Hunt for those ages 21 and older, taking place at 6 p.m. April 12 at the Prairie Activity & Recreation Center. Participants can enjoy music, pizza, pop and the opportunity to go home with some great prizes.

Register for any of the aforementioned egg-citing activities at https://bit.ly/PPD-Registration.

Van Horn Woods is an 87-acre community park that straddles Lily Cache Creek north of Caton Farm Road and south of Route 30 in Plainfield. (Provided by Plainfield Park District)

Van Horn Woods renovation

The Plainfield Park District continues to make progress on the renovation of Van Horn Woods, an 87-acre community park that straddles Lily Cache Creek north of Caton Farm Road and south of Route 30.

Completed project elements include:

• A new sensory playground geared toward those on the autism spectrum at Van Horn Woods East.

• Installation of fitness pods.

• Permanent fixtures at the bike park.

• New fencing and play elements at the Van Horn Woods East dog park.

On track to be completed this spring are:

• Fishing pier improvements.

• Shoreline restoration.

• A pollinator garden.

• A disc golf course.

• Expanded trails throughout.

Wheatland Park

Thanks to a $377,500 matching grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Plainfield Park District is developing Wheatland Park this year.

The large community park, part of which was attained through an intergovernmental transfer from Wheatland Township, includes 9 acres and is located on 127th Street, about a ½ mile east of Route 59 in Plainfield.

The renovation will include:

• A new playground.

• A dog park.

• A trail.

• Fitness stations.

• A shelter.

• A nature-themed play area.

• A picnic games play area.

• Open turf play.

• Landscape improvements.

• A rain/pollinator garden with interpretive elements.

Other parks to be renovated in 2024 include:

• Cambridge Run.

• Caton Ridge.

• Caton Ridge West.

• Heritage Oaks Park.