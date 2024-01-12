Joliet rock museum names 2024 Hall of Fame nominees

Tom Higgenson, lead singer of The Plain White T’s and Villa Park native, performs at the 3rd Annual Illinois Rock & Roll Museum Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony last year in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Nominees have been named for the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 Hall of Fame, with inductees to be honored in a ceremony Oct. 20.

This year will mark the fourth induction ceremony for the Joliet museum, although the museum at 9 W. Cass St. only opened to the public for the first time in 2023 on a limited basis, primarily providing access to a gift shop.

The ceremony held at the Rialto Square Theatre with live music performances has proven to be a popular event, attracting people from beyond the Joliet area with an interest in bands and musicians with connections to Illinois.

“The Class of ‘24 continues to show our commitment to honoring all genres of music as well as the amazing talent whose roots can be traced to Illinois,” Ron Romero, the museum’s executive director and board chairman, said in a news release announcing the nominees.

Ron Romero, executive director of the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum, performs with the house band at the third annual Illinois Rock and Roll Museum Hall of Fame induction ceremony last year at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Museum members vote on the nominees to determine who gets into the Hall of Fame.

Nominees are in several categories.

• Artist/performer: Colionne, Smashing Pumpkins, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Howlin’ Wolf, Bo Diddley, Curtis Mayfield, Richard Marx, Alison Krauss, Mavis Staples, Herbie Hancock, The Chi-Lites and Warren Zevon

• Record label: Vee-Jay, Delmark, Dunwich and Pravda

• Song writer: Steve Goodman, Tim Drummond, Willie Dixon, Eddie Vedder, Lionel Ritchie, Jerry Butler and Tom Morello

• Radio personality: Bob Stroud, Mitch Michaels, Steve Dahl, Terri Hemmert, Herb Kent and Jonathon Brandmeier

• Radio stations: WCFL, WVON, WDCB and WWCT (105.7 FM)

More information on the Hall of Fame and the museum can be found at the museum’s website, www.RoadtoRock.org.