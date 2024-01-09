Plainfield Tap House Grill shuts down

The Tap House Grill in Plainfield sits closed and the windows covered up on Tuesday, Jan. 9th, 2024. The Tap House Grill in Plainfield recently and suddenly closed. But a new restaurant will be coming to the same location. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The Tap House Grill in Plainfield recently and suddenly closed.

But a new restaurant will be coming to the same location.

Plainfield Mayor John F. Argoudelis he did not know on Tuesday why the Tap House Grill closed or what restaurant is taking its place.

The Tap House Grill in Plainfield sits closed and the windows covered up on Tuesday, Jan. 9th, 2024. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

“All we know is that a replacement restaurant will be coming in and there will be a press release soon,” Argoudelis said. “We don’t know why the switch is being made. We know the Tap House is out and another one is going in.”

Argoudelis said people started contacting him over the weekend and by Monday the building was closed up and the windows were papered up, he said.

“They had just done remodeling less than a year ago, so we were a little surprised,” Argoudelis said. “I will say the restaurant business is a tough business. The ones that survived have battle scars.”

Argoudelis said the COVID-19 pandemic was especially hard on what is already a challenging industry. In September 2021 the National Restaurant Association announced that 100,000 restaurants — or one in six — closed during the first six months of the pandemic.

Sales were down an average of 34%, operational costs were 60% higher, staffing levels were 71% of a pre-COVID year (with 300,000 employees out of work) and 56% of adults said knew of restaurants in their communities that closed during COVID, the association had said back in September 2021.