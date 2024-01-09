Pets of the Week: Jan. 8, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Howie is a 2-year-old terrier that was rescued from a local animal control center He is a friendly, affectionate and loving couch potato dog. He is content to lay next to his people and snuggle. He loves attention and affection. Howie is cautious around other dogs, so he would need a slow introduction to any dogs in a home. He has good leash manners and loves walks. To meet Howie, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Howie is a 2-year-old terrier that was rescued from a local animal control. He is a friendly, affectionate and loving couch potato dog. He is content to lay next to his people and snuggle – he loves attention and affection. Howie is cautious around other dogs, so he would need a slow introduction to any dogs in a home. He has good leash manners and loves walks. To meet Howie, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

YeeHaw is an 18-month-old domestic shorthair that was rescued from a local animal control center. He is confident, curious, outgoing and friendly. He is very friendly with visitors and eager for attention and pets. He is silly and playful. He does well with other cats and would love a kitty friend in his forever home. To meet YeeHaw, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

YeeHaw is an 18-month-old domestic shorthair that was rescued from a local animal control. He is confident, curious, outgoing and friendly. He is very friendly with visitors and eager for attention and pets. He is silly and playful. He does well with other cats and would love a kitty friend in his forever home. To meet YeeHaw, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Noel is believed to be an Australian shepherd mix. She came to the humane society from Kentucky. She is sweet but nervous. Noel is full of energy and needs an active forever home that can keep up with her. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Noel is believed to be an Australian shepherd mix. She came to the humane society from Kentucky. She is sweet, but nervous. Noel is full of energy and needs an active forever home that can keep up with her. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Coco is a domestic shorthair that was adopted out from the humane society as a kitten. Now, at almost 8 years old, she is back because her owner could no longer care for her. Coco is sweet and loves attention but should be the only cat in the house. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.