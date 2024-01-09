Lawsuit claims Lockport District 205 failed to protect student from sexual assault

A lawsuit filed in Cook County claims Lockport Township High School District 205 officials failed to protect a female student from an alleged sexual assault by a male student basketball player who has an alleged history of sexual abuse.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday by the parents of the female student who is known only as Jane Doe. Her parents are also proceeding in the case under the fictitious name of Jane Doe 2 and John Doe.

The parents’ lawsuit claims District 205 Superintendent Robert McBride, Anthony Cundari, assistant superintendent of personnel, were aware of the male student athlete’s past history of sexual abuse to other students but allowed him to “continue living an otherwise normal high school experience.”

“District 205 did not advise Jane Doe, or any other students, of assailant’s history of sexual misconduct. No restrictions or other preventative measures were implemented by District 205 for the protection of students interacting with assailant, including Jane Doe,” the lawsuit claimed.

The lawsuit alleged on Dec. 9, 2022, the male student had sexually assaulted Jane Doe at Victor J. Andrew High School in Tinley Park. The two students were at the school because the Lockport boys’ basketball team was playing there on that day, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit accused McBride, Cundari and District 205 of willful and wanton misconduct for recklessly and carelessly allowing a student with “known propensities for sexual assault to be alone with other females students.”

A call to McBride’s office was not immediately returned on Tuesday and neither McBride nor Cundari have responded to messages about the lawsuit.