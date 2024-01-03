The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Chico is a happy 8-month-old Lab mix that was rescued from a local animal control. He just wants love and affection from everyone he meets. He is super playful and energetic. He is eager to please and needs some training. To meet Chico, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

The Mitten Man, a 1-year-old domestic shorthair, is silly, energetic, curious, and playful. He enjoys attention and pets. He is a polydactyl, which inspired his name. The extra toes make his paws resemble mittens. He likes other cats. But he needs to live with cats that accept his energy level. Because he is mischievous and funny, the Mitten Man will bring much laughter and love to his forever home. To meet The Mitten Man, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Leo is an American Staffordshire terrier/dachshund mix who is happy and goofy, He is people-friendly and likes other dogs, too. Leo needs an owner to help him with leash training and manners. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Leonardo is a domestic shorthair who came to the shelter with his brother, Draco. He is a bit shy but loves pets and toys. Leonardo is bonded with his brother, so they need to be adopted together. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.