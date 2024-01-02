Things Illinois residents can do to take charge of finances

In 2023, outstanding credit card balances in the United States surpassed $1 trillion for the first time.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, file (Steve Helber/AP)

Alongside those diet and fitness resolutions, households should consider kicking off 2024 with a solid fiscal plan, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said.

“The beginning of a new year is the perfect time to review your finances and set goals for savings, managing debt and planning for the future,” Mendoza said in a news release. “A thorough analysis of income and expenses may mean the difference between taking the next big family vacation or saving for your child’s college education.”

Here are some suggestions offered from the comptroller’s office:

• Store some money in case of emergencies. Just like the Illinois Comptroller Office is working to build up the state’s Rainy Day Fund, families need some cash on hand for things such as unexpected home and auto repairs, losing a job or costly medical bills. It’s recommended that you have three to six months of expenses saved up, but if that’s too big of an undertaking, start with one month of savings. One trick that will help is having a portion of your paycheck automatically put into your savings account. Think of it like a monthly bill that is due at the same time each month. Even better, find a savings account that earns interest.

• Really review your spending. Is there anywhere you can cut back? Maybe a monthly streaming subscription you forgot about, a gym membership you don’t use or daily trips for expensive lattes.

• Also review your debt. That can be scary, but it’s time to face it head-on. Think about what will motivate you, paying off smaller amounts to get that feeling of accomplishment or tackling debt with the highest interest rates.

Susana Mendoza

Things to consider when it comes to credit:

• Review your credit report. Make sure it’s accurate, and report any signs of identity theft. That may include new lines of credit that you did not open or authorize. You also can sign up for credit alerts/identity theft protection.

• Check your credit score and see which areas you need to work on to get that number higher. A score below 670 is considered “fair.”

• If you make purchases with a credit card, try to pay it off each month so you aren’t charged interest. Pay it on time to avoid late fees as well.

• For those who do not have a checking account, avoid cashing checks at places that may charge high fees. The comptroller’s Bank On Illinois program offers safe and affordable checking or credit union accounts to get you started.

“Think about some of these tips and make reasonable goals,” Mendoza said. “Small successes can help inspire you to tackle larger concerns hanging over your head, like student loan debt or building up a savings account.”