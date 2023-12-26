Joliet West’s Brooke Schwall: A throwback three-sport athlete

JOLIET – Throughout her four years at Joliet West, one thing has been a constant for Brooke Schwall.

No matter which season it is, she will be playing a sport. Not only that, she will be playing what is generally known as the “major” sport for girls each season, meaning that she plays volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter and softball in the spring.

That type of thing is rare these days. You see it more often in schools with smaller enrollments that need their best athletes to play as many sports as they can. But at Joliet West, with an enrollment of 3,338, Schwall is more of a unicorn.

“To do what she does is amazing,” West basketball coach Bre Blackmon said. “Not only does she play all the big sports, but she is an important part of all three teams.”

Joliet West’s Brooke Schwall blocks a shot against Lincoln-Way West. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Indeed, Schwall was a starter for the Tiger volleyball team the last two seasons, which saw them win the first two sectional championships in school history. She is also a starter for the basketball team, which is a contender in the Southwest Prairie Conference. She saves her best sport for last, as she is a slugging pitcher/first baseman for the softball team, hitting .500 last season with 14 home runs and 56 RBIs while striking out only nine times.

It appears that softball will be her sport of choice in college, which makes sense due to her ability to connect with the ball consistently and with authority.

Joliet West's Brooke Schwall makes a catch against Minooka. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Network/Dean Reid)

“I have been playing softball since I was 5 or so,” the 6-foot Schwall said. “When I hit my growth and got some strength, people said I should try volleyball and basketball, so I did. I grew to love every sport for different reasons. They are all different and you use different muscle groups in each. Being able to get off the floor quick for a block in volleyball helps with getting up for a rebound in basketball. And, the hand-eye coordination for both volleyball and basketball help with softball.

“You also stay in great condition when you play all the sports. I love to play all three. I am super competitive, so I live to be playing something.”

While she continues to help the Tiger basketball team this winter, Schwall is looking forward to the softball season to show her stuff to some college recruiters.

“Softball is my first love,” she said. “There have been a few colleges talk to me already about it, but I am not ready to make a decision yet.”

One would wonder when Schwall has fun like a non-three-sport athlete, but she insists that she does. Then again, sports might just be what she considers fun. On Friday night during Christmas season, Schwall and her basketball teammates were at Romeoville High School - currently unbeaten in the SPC - to watch the Spartans play Minooka.

“I don’t have a lot of time to screw around and get in trouble,” she said. “But I do like to have fun with my friends like anyone else. Also, being involved in sports all the time, I have to keep my grades up to stay eligible, so I have become a good student.”