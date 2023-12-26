Joliet’s University of St. Francis gets state funds to help homeless students

The University of St. Francis in Joliet's main campus. (Photo provided by the University of St. Francis)

The University of St. Francis in Joliet is among 10 institutions of higher learning in Illinois to get state funds to support programs that assist homeless students.

The Illinois Board of Higher Education awarded $1.7 million in End Student Housing Insecurity grants, and USF has been awarded $96,205.

The funds will be used to support ongoing work at the campuses to address systemic causes of homelessness and basic-needs insecurity among students, according to a news release from the IBHE.

The state’s higher education strategic plan, A Thriving Illinois, calls for “closing equity gaps for students who have been left behind, in part by addressing student support needs, including housing insecurity,” according to the release.

“No student should have to worry about when they will have their next meal or if they will have a safe place to spend the night,” IBHE Executive Director Ginger Ostro said. “The ESHI grants will allow institutions to continue to remove barriers for housing-insecure students so they can make the most of their undergraduate experience and focus on their goal of graduating.”

Ginger Ostro, Illinois Board of Higher Education executive director, speaking when she was executive director of Advance Illinois (Bill Ackerman)

HOUSE liaisons also serve as a resource for housing-insecure students in Illinois. Each public institution of higher education in Illinois is required to designate a member of staff to serve as a HOUSE liaison by law, according to the release.

The role of HOUSE liaison aims to address the needs of homeless students on college and university campuses by serving as an advocate and resource for those students and “improving the accessibility and affordability of on-campus housing,” according to the release.

While dorm life is taken for granted by many college students it isn't a guarantee for many others. Illinois' End Student Housing Insecurity grants will be used to support ongoing work at campuses to address systemic causes of homelessness and basic-needs insecurity among students. (AP photo)

In addition to USF, the other schools to be awarded the grants are:

• Chicago State University – $200,000.

• Dominican University – $200,000.

• Eastern Illinois University – $200,000.

• Governors State University – $129,169.

• National Louis University – $199,908.

• North Central College – $129,992.

• Roosevelt University – $182,499.

• Southern Illinois University-Carbondale – $200,000.

• Trinity Christian College – $200,000.

Grants were awarded through a competitive application process based on an institution’s ability to reflect a comprehensive plan identifying services and supports needed to address root causes of homelessness and basic-needs insecurity and to overcome barriers to student persistence and completion.