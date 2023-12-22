RE/MAX throws pizza party for Joliet Boys and Girls Club

Children line up for pizza at the Boys & Girls Club Joliet pizza party on Saturday, Dec.18, 2023. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Hosting an annual holiday pizza party for kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet is a passion project of Ryan Behrens Sr.

Behrens is a former Joliet resident and designated managing broker of RE/MAX Ultimate Professionals, which has offices in Plainfield and Shorewood.

He hosted his 10th party Monday at the club for 60 youth, said Chantel Gamboa, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet.

Volunteer Frank Bati and ReMax’s Ryan Behrens prepares the pizza at the Boys & Girls Club Joliet pizza party on Saturday, Dec.18, 2023. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The Boys & Girls Club of Joliet offers Joliet youth ages 6 to 16 a variety of “educational, vocational, and recreational opportunities,” according to its website, bgcjoliet.com.

“Quite honestly, I enjoy it,” Behrens said. “My son usually comes with me and my wife has helped me, too.”

“Ryan is a great guy and he has a heart for service. He’s very passionate about the work that he does and he’s a big supporter for the Boys & Girls Club. He’s definitely created visibility for us and brought awareness by letting people know what we’re doing.” — Chantel Gamboa, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet

Gamboa said RE/MAX provided enough pizza for everyone to enjoy second helpings. She said the club typically serves meals from the Northern Illinois Food Bank before they leave for the day.

So not only was the pizza a special treat for the youth, inviting Stan’s Donuts to come out “was the cherry on top,” Gamboa said.

Stan’s Donuts even held a “design-a-donut contest” and gave gifts cards to each of the winners, Gamboa said.

“It was just another opportunity to provide additional resources for the kids,” Gamboa said. “It just highlighted Ryan’s generosity and how much he cares for the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet.”

In addition to hosting the annual pizza party, Behrens said he also recently donated $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club. He raised the money through Facebook birthday fundraisers over five years and by participating in the Chicago Triathlon.

Dion Williams, general manager of Stan’s Donuts Oak Brook Terrace, hands out donuts to the children at the Boys & Girls Club Joliet pizza party on Saturday, Dec.18, 2023. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

In an email. Behrens said that, “many friends, family, past clients, and brokers from my office made this possible.”

“I went to school in Joliet and spent part of my life there and working there all these years,” Behrens said. “It’s an important thing to give back and invest in the community you work in. They’re very appreciative and make good use of the money.”

Gamboa said the club celebrated the donation with Behrens in the fall with a check presentation and confetti.

“Ryan is a great guy, and he has a heart for service,” Gamboa said. “He’s very passionate about the work that he does, and he’s a big supporter for the Boys & Girls Club. He’s definitely created visibility for us and brought awareness by letting people know what we’re doing.”

[ Joliet Boys & Girls Club welcomes new director ]

Behrens’ commitment to the club started years ago. When Behrens was an assistant manager listing HUD homes, he had the opportunity to provide Christmas gifts to children having a “tougher time” during the holiday season, he said.

The boys and girls on this list were in Wisconsin, not Joliet, Behrens said.

“We went up to Milwaukee and got some gifts for the kids there,” Behrens said. “And once we got back, it seemed silly not to get involved with the Joliet club. So I went down and met with the director there. That’s how it got started.”

What inspired Behrens to continue all these years?

“Quiet honestly, going to the club and getting to know the people there, the people that work there, and seeing the kids coming in and understanding what the club is doing for them there,” Behrens said. “They’re getting them off the street, keeping an eye on their homework and working with them.”

By the numbers

According to the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet website, the club serves

• More. than 1,000 children ages six to eighteen.

• 3,800 lunches served throughout the summer.

• 3,600 after school snacks served throughout the school year.

• 380 children per day, on average, in its summer program.

• 120 children per day, on average, in its after-school program.