State Sen. Loughran Cappel to host office hours at Joliet library

State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel will hold office hours at the Joliet Public Library Black Road Branch on Thursday to provide residents with the chance to receive help and ask pertinent questions.

“My office is here to help with local issues, state resources and more,” Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, said in a news release. “As we head into the new year, it’s important for my office to be accessible across the 49th District.”

The event will be held 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Joliet Public Library Black Road Branch, 3395 Black Road, Joliet.

This is a free event, and is an effort from Loughran Cappel’s office to assist residents with resources they may need from the state, as well as to provide a range of dates, times and locations that will increase accessibility, according to the release from her office.

With questions or concerns, people can contact Loughran Cappel’s office at 815-267-6119 or visit her website at SenatorLoughranCappel.com.