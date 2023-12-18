Pets of the Week: Dec. 18, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Diamond is a 2-year-old cattle dog mix. She was recently relinquished when her owner moved. She is calm and quiet, even in a busy shelter, but she does like to play. She can be timid until she warms up. But then she is very affectionate. She used to live in a home with children and other dogs. To meet Diamond, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Honey is a 6-year-old female affectionate tortie that was rescued from an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee with her kittens, which have since been adopted. Honey is gentle and loves pets, snuggles and attention. Honey isn’t fond of other cats and must be the only one in a home. She will make a wonderful companion kitty. To meet Honey, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Will County)

Rudy is a pug/terrier mix who loves to run and explore. He is a nervous dog who needs a calm home with owners who have plenty of patience. Rudy needs consistency and routines, so he knows what to expect. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Draco is a domestic shorthair who came to the shelter with his brother, Leonardo. Both are very sweet but a bit shy. Draco and Leonardo are a bonded pair, so they need to be adopted together. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.