The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, December 15, 2023

Boys Basketball
Oswego East 52, Plainfield South 40: At Oswego, South (3-8, 1-5) lost a road contest to the Wolves in SPC action.
Aurora West 61, Plainfield East 48: At Aurora., the Bengals fell to the Blackhawks in an SPC contest.
Joliet Central 58, Oswego 34: At Oswego, the Steelmen used a strong third quarter to pull away from the Panthers in the SPC contest. JC improved to 7-3 overall and evened up its record in the SPC at 3-3.
Yorkville 60, Plainfield Central 32: At Yorkville, the Wildcats fell to the Foxes in an SPC contest. Central fell to 1-10, 1-5 in the SPC.
Romeoville 62, Minooka 54: At Minooka, TJ Lee led all scorers with 19 for the Spartans in the SPC contest. EJ Mosely added 12 and DJ Porter 11 for Romeoville (9-1, 6-0). DJ Hampton led the Indians with 11 points despite battling foul trouble. Wes Owens contributed nine and Jordan Taylor eight for Minooka (3-8, 2-4 in the SPC).
Reed-Custer 42, Peotone 31: At Braidwood, Collin Monroe led the Comets with 15 points including going 10 for 14 from the foul line. Jacob Reardon finished with eight points and 12 boards for RC (3-4, 3-2 in the Illinois Central Eight).
Lincoln-Way Central 62, Yorkville Christian 36: At New Lenox, the Knights improved to 3-7 overall with the nonconference win over the Mustangs.
Lockport 69, Bremen 33: At Lockport, Logan Cooper buried six 3-pointers and finished with 25 points to lead the Porters to the nonconference win. Majd Awad added 11 points and Collin Miller snagged nine boards to go with eight points for Lockport (4-6).
Notre Dame 65, Joliet Catholic 58 (OT): At Niles, Drew Willis led the way for the Hilltoppers with 20 points including the game-tying bucket to force overtime. Jayden Armstrong added 15 points and James Pilapil nine for JCA (2-5, 0-3 in the East Suburban Catholic).
Providence Catholic 61, IC Catholic 40: At Elmhurst, junior Seth Chaney continued to stay hot as he led all scorers with 23 points in the Chicago Catholic league contest. Kyle Lipe added 15 points and 10 rebounds to pace PC (5-5, 2-1).
Girls Basketball
Joliet West 59, Plainfield North 58 (OT): At Plainfield, Joliet West (6-5, 5-1) won the Southwest Prairie Conference game in overtime behind 21 points from Maziah Shelton and seven points from Brooke Schwall. Sydney Scott scored 22 points and Isabella Gruber added 17 points for Plainfield North (5-6, 2-4).
Marian Catholic 55, Providence Catholic 32: At Chicago Heights, the Celtics finished fourth in the Marian Catholic tournament. Molly Knight, Gabi Bednar, and Eilish Raines scored seven points each for PC (7-6).
Joliet Central 61, Oswego 50: At Joliet, Nevaeh Wright poured in 31 points to lead the Steelmen in the Southwest Prairie Conference contest. Aubrey Weems added 14 points for JC as they improved to 3-8, 2-4 in the SPC.
Lincoln-Way East 68, Bloom Township 19: At Chicago Heights, the Griffins captured the championship of the Marian Catholic tournament with the win. Hayben Smith was the tournament MVP and Lana Kerley was named to the all-tournament team for East (11-2).