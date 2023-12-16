Charges filed in killing of Joliet woman

Joliet police on Friday arrested a South Chicago Heights man for the killing of a woman in her Westshire Drive home.

Willie Banks, 47, was charged with first degree murder, home invasion, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and violation of a bail bond.

The Joliet Police Department in a news release said Banks “shot and killed 40-year-old Alicia Cole after forcibly entering her home.”

The incident happened Wednesday night. Police have said it was an isolated domestic incident.

Cole, who police said was shot multiple times after calling 911 to report a man entering her home, was pronounced dead at her residence in the 1100 block of Westshire Drive.

Police arrived at the house and found a broken window and Banks inside, police said. When they entered the house, they found Cole shot dead in a bathroom.

Banks was hospitalized that night for an injury to his hand that police said happened as he broke into the house through a front window. Banks, who was hospitalized under police guard, was released from the hospital to Joliet police on Friday morning.

Police Chief Bill Evans issued a statement concerning the incident.

“As your chief of police, I must share that my heart aches alongside the family and friends of Ms. Cole after her life was cut short by such a senseless act of violence,” Evans said. “The swiftness with which our officers responded to the call, identified and apprehended the suspect responsible for this heinous act as well as the hours of work from our detectives and evidence technicians serves as continued testament to the Joliet Police Department’s dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to public safety.”