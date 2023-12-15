Will County developing strategy for alternative-fuel infrastructure

Will County is seeking public input for its Will County Alternative Fuels Readiness Plan. (Alex Ortiz)

Will County is seeking public input for what officials say will be the first countywide infrastructure plan for alternative-fuel vehicles in Illinois.

The survey posted at www.willcountyaltfuels.com will be open until Jan. 3.

Survey results will help identify locations for future charging and fueling stations as part of a comprehensive strategy to be developed in the Will County Alternative Fuels Readiness Plan, according to a news release from Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant’s office.

“There is a fast-growing demand for alternative fuel vehicles and we’re working to prepare our communities for the future,” Bertino-Tarrant said in a statement in the release. “This is the first countywide planning effort in Illinois for alternative fuel vehicles and their infrastructure needs.”

The Will County Alternative Fuels Readiness Plan will present strategies to meet infrastructure needs in the next five years for vehicles using electric, hydrogen, biodiesel, ethanol, natural gas and other alternative fuels, according to the release.

The plan is primarily funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“Once completed, the plan will support local governments and businesses as they plan to meet the increased local demand for alternative fuel vehicles,” according to the news release. “It will identify local infrastructure needs and provide resources to support planning efforts, grant applications, and educational efforts.”

The survey results will be used to identify possible locations for charging and fueling stations that make the most impact for residents, visitors, and businesses, according to the release.

“This plan is an important step toward positioning Will County and its businesses to meet the opportunities presented by the rapidly changing future of energy in transportation,” Will County Center for Economic Development President & CEO Doug Pryor said in the release.