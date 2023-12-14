Will County forest preserve visitor centers closed Friday

Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville is operated by the Forest Preserve District of Will County. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

All Forest Preserve District of Will County visitor centers will be closed to the public Friday for staff training. All preserves, trails and dog parks will remain open.

Visitor centers that will be closed are Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon, Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook, Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township and Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet.

Four Rivers, Hidden Oaks, Isle a la Cache and Plum Creek all will resume normal hours at 10 a.m. Saturday. Sugar Creek, which is only open on weekdays, will reopen Monday.

Monee Reservoir Visitor Center is closed for the winter season and will reopen March 1.