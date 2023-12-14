Lori Bergman of Joliet remembered for philanthropy, compassion

Lori Bergman, talks with guests during the 125th Holly Club Ball at the Joliet Country Club. Bergman was the Holly Club vice president and chairwoman for the Holly Club Ball at the time of this photo. (Christine Muilenburg)

Joliet and Will County community members are sharing their memories and thoughts about Lori Bergman, who died at the age of 63 on Dec. 11.

When Lori Bergman first moved to Joliet from Aurora, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy Counties was one of the first organizations she served.

At the time Lisa Morel Las, executive director of the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center, was chief executive officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy Counties.

Las said Bergman wanted to get involved in the community, so Las suggested serving on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters, which Lori Bergman did.

Lori Bergman also joined Holly Club of Joliet and later became its president.

Jay and Lori Bergman were honored at a past Will County Community Foundation donor event.

Las said Bergman was down-to-earth and eager to assist the community, which included serving meals at a homeless shelter or visiting nursing home residents over the holidays. Las said Lori Bergman also opened her home to two rescue cats.

“She was always very caring, considerate and wanted to help others,” Las said.

“She wanted to do her best for the community, and she just had a heart for people. And I just think she was an amazing woman – and an amazing role model to so many of us in the community.” — Helen Ross of Joliet

“Genuine” was Jay D. Bergman of Joliet’s first impression of Lori Bergman when he met his future wife at a bank event approximately 20 years ago. And he always appreciated that quality in her.

“She had no airs, no pretentions,” Bergman said. “We both grew up in lower middle class working families. And so, we were both pretty straight people.”

The couple worked together to build First Secure Bank Group from an $83 million bank into a $1.1 billion financial organization, Jay Bergman said. First Secure has 18 banking centers throughout the Chicago area, primarily in Sugar Grove, Aurora, Naperville, Joliet and Morris.

Lori Bergman served as First Secure’s director of training and purchasing. Jay Bergman praised Lori ’s ability to work with others.

“She had her own area of education and she trained all the new people.” Jay Bergman said and later added, “Between myself and her, we’ve got a good organization.”

In 2019, The Community Foundation of Will County honored Jay and Lori Bergman who were early supporters of the foundation “and influential in establishing it as the new regional endowment,” The Herald-News previously said.

“I’ve been lucky in business,” Jay Bergman said. “My energy business is national. So we have good income. Plus the banks have done well. And we just wanted to give something back to the community.”

But the couple also made time to be a couple.

“We had a wonderful marriage,” Bergman said, “And I’ve got a lot of good things to look back on.”

Helen Ross of Joliet said she was “shocked and saddened” at Lori Bergman’s death. Ross said she initially met Lori Bergman through working on fundraising gala committees together and was struck by Lori Bergman’s friendliness, warmth, and her ability to brainstorm and collaborate.

“She wanted to do her best for the community, and she just had a heart for people,” Ross said. “And I just think she was an amazing woman, and an amazing role model to so many of us in the community.”

Lori Bergman was also the past president of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center Foundation Board and a current member of Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet leadership board, according to her obituary.

The Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet Auxiliary recently installed its board for 2022-2023. Lori Bergman, immediate past president of Ascension Saint Joseph - Joliet Foundation, proceeded over the installation. Pictured, from left is Bergman, Kathy Hall, president; Nancy Corbett, treasurer, Bev Nolan, co-vice president; and Bev Kaufman, secretary. Not pictured: Marty Hohisel, co-vice president. (Photo courtesy of Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet Auxiliary)

She served many community organizations including being a past board member of Guardian Angel Community Services, a member of the board of directors for Rosary High School in Aurora and contributing her time to Will County Habitat for Humanity, according to her obituary.

That’s precisely how Jay Bergman hopes the community remembers his wife.

“Just as a good person willing to help anybody she could,” Jay Bergman said.

Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home at 2320 Black Road in Joliet is handling the arrangements.

Visitation for Lori Bergman will be 4-8 p.m. Friday and 9-10 a.m. Saturday. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday.

Send memorials in Lori Bergman’s name to Will County Humane Society, 24109 Seil Road, Shorewood,