Max Gabriel scores 21 for LWW boys basketball: The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, December 12

Boys basketball
Lincoln-Way West 57, Lincoln-Way Central 49: Max Gabriel put up 21 points and the Warriors picked up a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Eli Bach added 14 and Jacob Bereza scored 10 for the Warriors.
Gardner-South Wilmington 77, Tri-Point 42: Cale Halpin had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead the Panthers to a River Valley Conference victory.
Bennett Grant had 13 points and five rebounds, Nathan States had 12 points and Logan Longer and Cole Hampson combined to score 22 points.
Plainfield North 60, Yorkville 54: Jeffrey Fleming scored 21 points to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Joliet West 49, Plainfield Central 43: At Plainfield, the Tigers battled to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Homewood-Flossmoor 81, Lockport 45: At Flossmoor, Anthony Kosi scored 17 points but the Porters fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Romeoville 60, Plainfield East 53: At Plainfield, the hosts came up short in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Girls basketball
Plainfield South 70, Joliet Central 44: At Plainfield, the hosts dominated to earn a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Joliet West 66, Plainfield Central 32: At Joliet, the hosts battled to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Bolingbrook 74, Lockport 37: Lucy Hynes put up 14 points but the Porters fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Katie Peetz and Laura Arstikaitis had seven points each.
Yorkville 62, Plainfield North 57: Sydney Scott scored 21 points and Bella Garcia added 17 but the Tigers came up short in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Romeoville 73, Plainfield East 58: Lexi Sepulveda had 24 points and three assists but the Bengals lost in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Anna Jenkins had eight points and seven rebounds and Addison Haughian had five points and two assists.
Lincoln-Way East 59, Lincoln-Way West 42: At New Lenox, Molly Finn had 17 points but the Warriors fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Sycamore 44, Morris 40: At Morris, the hosts came up short in an Interstate Eight Conference matchup.
Boys swimming
Lincoln-Way East 101, Lincoln-Way West 84: At New Lenox, the Griffins battled to pick up a Southwest Suburban Conference win.