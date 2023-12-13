Joliet’s University of St. Francis hosting family holiday concerts

Come out to the family-friendly holiday concert “A Yule-SF Christmas” on Dec. 17 at the University Of St. Francis, Moser Performing Arts Center’s Sexton Auditorium in Joliet. Performers will include (from left) Josh Nestor, John Condron, Tom Maslowski, Ellis Wright, Will Cooper and Patrick Wright. (Photo provided by Tim Placher)

Enjoy a family-friendly holiday concert at a Joliet university, complete with a sing-along and a visit from Santa.

“A Yule-SF Christmas” will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the University of St. Francis’ Moser Performing Arts Center’s Sexton Auditorium, 500 Wilcox St. in Joliet.

The coordinator of the event is USF alumnus Tim Placher of Joliet, who organizes collaborative music events around the Joliet area, including shows at the Rialto Square Theatre and the summer Porch & Park Music Fest.

Ellis Wright is one of several local artists performing at the family-friendly holiday concert “A Yule-SF Christmas” on Dec. 17 at the University Of St. Francis, Moser Performing Arts Center’s Sexton Auditorium in Joliet. (Photo provided by Tim Placher)

Placher said the concert is a great way to introduce the community to USF.

“USF is committed to reenergizing the connection of the school’s performing arts program to the greater Joliet community, especially after the effect the pandemic had on live performance venues such as USF’s,” Placher said in an email.

More than 20 local and touring music artists will perform holiday favorites popularized by Brenda Lee, The Ventures, Vince Guaraldi Trio’s music for “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Bing Crosby, Bruce Springsteen, John Lennon, Judy Garland and The Carpenters.

“Every song is a new surprise,” Placher said.

Performers include John Condron, Allison Flood, Brian Motyll, Cheryl Rodey, Josh Nestor, Chloe Briese, Lora Birkey-Kitchell, Dr. Mark Christensen, Tom Maslowski, David Francis, Ellis Wright, Patrick Wright, Will Cooper, Scott Kinsella, Placher, and Nashville touring performers Katie Pederson and Laney Jones.

For most of the year, these musicians “operate as little islands” at area venues, Placher said.

“Our collaboration events give us the occasional opportunity to come together as a community, pooling everyone’s talents into one project that’s fun for both the musicians and the audience,” Placher said.

Dan Dougherty is one of several local artists performing at the family-friendly holiday concert “A Yule-SF Christmas” on Dec. 17 at the University Of St. Francis, Moser Performing Arts Center’s Sexton Auditorium in Joliet. (Photo provided by Tim Placher)

The community rarely sees and hears so much local talent at one time, he said.

“Even the rehearsals are a community-builder that spills into smaller collaborations throughout the entire year as musicians seize upon the connections they make in our shows,” Placher said.

Plus, the community can connect with regional and touring musicians.

“Touring artists who come to Joliet to take part in our projects invariably become friends who return often, rather than people who treat our town like a one-off stop,” Placher said. “And some of our locals have parlayed connections made in our projects into opportunities in other communities, especially Nashville.”

Tom Maslowski is one of several local artists performing at the family-friendly holiday concert “A Yule-SF Christmas” on Dec. 17 at the University Of St. Francis, Moser Performing Arts Center’s Sexton Auditorium in Joliet. (Photo provided by Tim Placher)

“A Yule-SF Christmas” is part of USF’s “Music At Moser” series.

Placher will bring a similar show to Wilmington at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Mar Theater.

Buy tickets at martheater.ticketspice.com/a-merry-mar-y-christmas-show.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “A Yule-SF Christmas”

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: University of St. Francis, Moser Performing Arts Center’s Sexton Auditorium, 500 Wilcox St., Joliet. Enter at the Moser Center entrance on the north end of Tower Hall

TICKETS: $20 for adults and $8 for children ages 12 and younger.

INFORMATION: Call the USF fine arts department at 815-740-3367 or visit stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser.