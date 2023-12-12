The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, December 11

Girls basketball
Gardner-South Wilmington 52, Grace Christian 39: Grace Olson and Addi Fair each put 16 on the board and the Panthers picked up an Iroquois West Tournament victory.
Madison Wright added 13.
Prairie Central 53, Coal City 52: At Coal City, Mia Ferrias had 14 points but the hosts came up short in nonconference action.
Boys bowling
Plainfield North 2,719, Joliet Central 2,421: At Joliet, Santiago Martinez bowled a 233 and 605 series but the Steelmen fell in Southwest Prairie Conference action.