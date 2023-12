Presenting the 2023 Herald-News Boys Golf All-Area Honor Roll

Lemont’s Joey Scott tees off the 6th hole in the Providence Catholic Invitational at the Sanctuary Golf Course in New Lenox on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Here is the 2023 Herald-News Boys Golf All-Area Honor Roll, recognizing the accomplishments of our area’s state qualifiers this past season. Individuals who were members of an advancing team are included as state qualifiers if their personal sectional score met their sectional’s cutoff for individual advancement.

Eddie Scott, Lemont, sr.

2023 Herald-News Boys Golfer of the Year, eighth at Class 2A state finals, Class 2A sectional champion.

Joey Scott, Lemont, so.

T-ninth at Class 2A state finals

Benjamin Howey, Lincoln-Way Central, sr.

T-16th at Class 3A state finals

Robert Politza, Lemont, sr.

T-19th at Class 2A state finals

Lincoln-Way East’s Tanner Leonard tees off at Odyssey Golf Foundation during the 2022 Class 3A Andrew Regional in Tinley Park. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Tanner Leonard, Lincoln-Way East, sr.

T-20th at Class 3A state finals, Class 3A sectional champion

William Trainor, Dwight, sr.

T-29th at Class 1A state finals, Class 1A regional champion

Casey Sanborn, Plainfield North, jr.

T-35th at Class 3A state finals

Joey Sluzas, Lockport, sr.

T-35th at Class 3A state finals, Class 3A regional champion

Aiden O’Sullivan, Plainfield South, sr.

T-41st at Class 3A state finals

Carter Stephenson, Minooka, sr.

T-56th at Class 3A state finals

TJ Quinn, Minooka, jr.

T-61st at Class 3A state finals

Michael Kuchar, Minooka, jr.

T-68th at Class 3A state finals

Quinn Swienton, Joliet Catholic, jr.

T-74th at Class 2A state finals

Matthew Devoy, Lemont, jr.

86th at Class 2A state finals

Joe Brasky, Providence Catholic, sr.

Class 2A state qualifier

Liam Eber, Morris, jr.

Class 2A state qualifier

Nathan Kwiatkowski, Lockport, sr.

Class 3A state qualifer

Braeden DeBlecourt, Lockport, sr.

Class 3A state qualifier

Brett Widlowski, Minooka, sr.

Class 3A state qualifier